Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Parents pay £52k premium to live near 'outstanding' primary, study shows

    Adi Bloom
    5th April 2017 at 00:03
    property, house prices, school catchment area, primary school, admissions, parents, social mobility
    Some parents fork out up to 32 per cent more for a property within the catchment area of an 'outstanding' primary, according to new data

    Parents are paying an average premium of £52,000 to live in the catchment area of an "outstanding" primary school, new data shows.

    And moving from an area with "good" schools – as judged by Ofsted – to one with "outstanding" schools means paying an average of 12 per cent more – or nearly £37,000 extra – for a property.

    In London, housebuyers are paying an average of 13 per cent more – or £80,542 extra – to live near an "outstanding" primary, compared with the price they would pay to buy near a school that "requires improvement".

    In percentage terms, the property premium is the highest in the West Midlands, where a house near an "outstanding" school costs an average of 32 per cent more than one near a school that "requires improvement". This means that a house near an "outstanding" school costs an average of £218,903, while one near a primary that "requires improvement" costs an average of £165,984 – a difference of £52,919.

    Small catchment areas

    Even in the region with the lowest premium – the East Midlands – houses near "outstanding" schools still cost an average of £23,325 more than those near primaries that "require improvement".

    The average premium paid by homebuyers was £52,372, or 18 per cent.

    The data was compiled by property website Rightmove, using information about school catchment areas provided by FindASchool by 192.com. Some of the primaries included in the data had catchment areas extending fewer than 200 metres from the school gates.

    While other studies have drawn similar links between "outstanding" schools and house prices, this is the first to use the school catchment area data.

    'Strike while the iron is hot'

    Mark Rimell, an estate agent at Strutt and Parker, said: “Of course there is a premium to pay, as competition can be fierce. Even for younger families, many plan ahead as to where they want their kids to go to school, and will have the league tables in front of them, ready to strike while the iron is hot.

    “Certainly, if an area suddenly lost its grade-one-status schooling, the area would be less desirable, and therefore it would negatively affect house prices.”

    But Miles Shipside, Rightmove’s housing expert, added: “There are, of course, other factors that play a part in the overall asking price of an area – things like the size of properties and how high the demand is, especially if there’s a shortage of available property.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    3rd April 2017 at 13:27

    Sharp-elbowed, middle-class parents will stop at nothing

    31st March 2017 at 00:00
     

    Four in five top-performing comprehensive schools are 'socially selective'

    1st March 2017 at 00:04

    'Why can't we just have community schools, serving the community's children?'

    9th September 2016 at 16:49

    Exclusive: Government examines reforms to school admissions system to improve social mobility

    11th January 2017 at 14:30

    Most read

    1. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    2. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    3. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    4. If teachers think it’s a waste of time, then it probably is
    5. ‘The curriculum should support the mental health of teachers and pupils ...
    6. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    7. WATCH: Teacher fools class with fake spelling test – and the internet co...
    8. ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'
    9. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    10. 'Students have their own friends, they don’t need another one'

    Breaking news

    pshe, mental health, mental-health education, wellbeing, schools, parents, survey

    Teach pupils about mental health, parents say

    4th April 2017 at 18:36
    Parliament

    MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature exam

    4th April 2017 at 13:39
    Brian Cox

    Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools

    3rd April 2017 at 17:00
    school capacity stats

    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    3rd April 2017 at 13:27
    Apprenticeships

    ATL ‘extremely concerned’ about apprentices being 'exploited'

    3rd April 2017 at 12:43

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today