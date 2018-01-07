'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job

Justine Greening’s post as education secretary is looking increasingly vulnerable, as Downing Street has confirmed that Theresa May will be carrying out a reshuffle of her Cabinet this week.

The education secretary is believed by insiders to have annoyed the prime minister with her “patronising tone”, according to The Sunday Times.

Ms Greening has been mounting what many have seen as a campaign to remain in post, posting a series of messages on Twitter listing her achievements as education secretary. She twice tweeted the statement “School standards are rising”:

Ms Greening did not share the prime minister’s enthusiasm for increasing the number of grammar schools. And The Guardian quoted a source saying that Ms Greening “had sided too strongly with the trade unions instead of embracing Tory reforms”.

As Tes previously reported, union leaders denied that Ms Greening had sided with them. However, they argued that she should remain in her role, citing a need for stability.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said: “Just when positive things are starting to happen, to have her moved and the Department for Education in turmoil again would not be good for education.”

