    Pay rises, funding formula and data – the TES podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    27th January 2017 at 18:26
    Podcast

    Join the TES team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. We hear how six out of 10 teachers have not yet received a 1 per cent pay rise, and we discuss how the government's new formula weights deprivation-related funding towards secondaries rather than primaries. We discuss our interview with Brett Wigdortz, outgoing Teach First CEO, who worries that the progress made in London schools will be threatened by changes to funding, and we talk about new data regulations that mean schools will be at risk of heavy penalties. Tune in and enjoy...

     

     

     

     

     

    Comments

