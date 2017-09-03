Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Pay squeeze leaves teachers £5,000 worse off'

    TES reporter
    3rd September 2017 at 09:53
    Teacher pay
    Labour say pay rises lagging behind inflation has contributed to crisis in recruitment and retention

    Teachers are more than £5,000 a year worse off in real terms compared with 2010 as a result of the public sector pay squeeze, according to analysis by Labour.

    Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the failure of average wages to keep up with inflation had contributed to a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention.

    According to Labour's analysis, if wages had risen in line with CPI inflation, the mean salary paid to teachers in England would have risen from £34,800 in 2010 to almost £40,500 in 2016 instead of the actual figure of £35,100.

    Ms Rayner said: "It is no surprise that schools are facing a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention when the government has handed teachers a real-terms pay cut year after year.

    "These stark figures show that the average teacher is now thousands of pounds worse off than they were in 2010, and the government's plans to continue with the public sector pay cap will only make matters worse."

    The 1 per cent cap on pay increases is set to take the mean average salary for 2017 to £35,451 whereas inflation-linked rises would mean a £41,470 wage.

    Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT union, told the Observer that teachers were struggling to make ends meet.

    "The latest statistics indicate that more than a quarter are having to rely on credit cards, overdrafts and payday loans to make ends meet every month, and many new and recently qualified teachers are unable to afford to rent or buy a home," she said.

    "To continue to provide high-quality public education for every child, we need a teacher workforce which is competitively remunerated and to restore teaching as the profession of choice for UK graduates."

    A Department for Education spokesman said: "There are now more teachers in our schools than ever before - 15,500 more since 2010.

    "Overall the number of new teachers entering our classrooms outnumbers those who retire or leave.

    "We take teacher recruitment very seriously which is why we are investing £1.3 billion up to 2020 to continue to attract the best and brightest into teaching and have given headteachers freedom over teacher pay, including the ability to pay good teachers more."

    Officials pointed out that teachers had benefited from the repeated increases in the personal allowance, handing an income tax cut of more than £1,000 to a basic-rate taxpayer.

    Comments

    Related Content

    DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers

    10th August 2017 at 11:35

    Unions call for 2 per cent pay rise for all main scale teachers

    28th July 2017 at 13:00

    Exclusive: Independence of teachers' pay review body ‘compromised’, union claims

    28th July 2017 at 00:02

    Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise

    24th July 2017 at 14:55

    Teachers pay review body flags 'real risk' of schools not being able to recruit

    10th July 2017 at 19:12

    The impact of seven years of austerity on teachers' pay

    10th July 2017 at 17:49

    Teachers to receive overall 1 per cent pay rise

    10th July 2017 at 17:43

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' ...
    2. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    3. 'School leaders don’t have the skill or the budget to effectively perfor...
    4. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    5. The Body Coach goes back to school to get kids moving
    6. Joe Wicks is on a mission to get your pupils (and you) fit with HIIT
    7. Taking the man out of behaviour management
    8. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    9. Head who falsified Sats papers is struck off
    10. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...

    Breaking news

    Councils could be unable to afford specialist private schools for vulnerable pupils if costs rise

    Private special schools ‘threatened’ by business rates proposal

    2nd September 2017 at 10:02
    a level, as levels, attainment, grades, leaving, education datalab, sixth formers, schools

    More than 20k pupils leave school sixth-forms before end of A-level courses

    1st September 2017 at 18:59
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Joe Wicks, the National Education Union and school lunches

    1st September 2017 at 17:49
    workload, teachers, headteachers, senior leaders, ofsted, inspection, sean harford, director of education, schools watchdog

    Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' workload

    1st September 2017 at 17:32
    Nicky Morgan has written a book about character education.

    Exclusive: Funding and workload are no barriers to character education, Nicky Morgan tells teachers

    1st September 2017 at 16:19

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now