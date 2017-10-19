Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, DfE research shows

    Martin George
    19th October 2017 at 10:57
    DfE
    Headteachers think it is too early to tell whether pay reforms will have an impact on teacher recruitment and retention

    The introduction of performance-related pay has increased teacher workload, according to new research for the Department for Education.

    The government reformed the pay of teachers in local authority schools in September 2013, giving schools more freedom to decide how much they pay teachers, and how quickly teachers' pay progresses.

    A spring 2015 survey of headteachers for today’s report, Evaluation of Teachers’ Pay Reform, found that 99 per cent of maintained schools, and 62 per cent of academies, had reformed their pay policies.

    A survey of 1,020 teachers found that 66 per cent thought their school’s current pay policy had added to their workload, while 58 per cent thought it had made no difference to the way they worked.

    The report says that the “majority of teachers had positive attitudes towards the implementation of their school’s pay policy”, but adds that “fewer teachers were convinced of the motivational nature of their school’s pay policy”.

    In total, 27 per cent said it helped to motivate underperforming teachers and 38 per cent said it helped to further motivate teachers who were already performing well, but only 34 per cent agreed that it “resulted in a fair allocation of pay for staff in the school”.

    Helping teacher recruitment?

    The report says “most headteachers” felt pay reforms had not had an immediate impact on teacher recruitment and retention.

    In the 2015 survey, 7 per cent of heads said the reforms had had an impact on teacher recruitment, while 33 per cent said they had had a positive impact on retaining teachers.

    However, headteachers interviewed for case studies carried out in 2016 "felt it was too soon to tell whether the pay reforms would impact on teacher recruitment and retention".

    The case studies, carried out in eight schools, showed that the main challenges associated with bringing in the reforms were the additional staff time involved in collecting and reviewing evidence for performance reviews; the pressure on teachers to meet pupil outcome targets; and the challenge of applying a school’s pay policy fairly in certain situations, such as job shares.

    The report offers some reassurance for those who feared that performance-related pay could be bad for certain groups.

    It says: “There was no evidence from this analysis to support concerns that females or members of black and minority ethnic groups were disadvantaged by the pay reforms. However, more in-depth research would be needed to conclusively state if this was the case.”

    It concludes: “The introduction of pay reforms appears to have gone smoothly, although many teachers report that the process of gathering and reviewing evidence has added to their workload.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

     

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise

    18th October 2017 at 18:03

    Treasury indicates pay 'flexibility' for teachers - but next year's award will be delayed

    29th September 2017 at 15:25

    Angela Rayner: Labour 'won't give teachers a 5 per cent pay rise'

    27th September 2017 at 12:11

    Most read

    1. England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise
    2. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    3. Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding S...
    4. ‘Until you see someone go through this, you can’t connect with it’
    5. Why I put a stop to maths lesson observations in my school
    6. LISTEN: Carol Dweck on growth mindset theory, her critics and how she is...
    7. Daily singing lessons for primary pupils set to be evaluated
    8. 'We no longer have a curriculum – we simply prepare pupils for exams'
    9. A-levels system no longer 'fit for purpose', says Royal Society president
    10. Trainee teachers don't understand safeguarding role, says Ofsted

    Breaking news

    The government has announced details of the postgraduate teaching apprenticeships, which will start in September 2018.

    Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships

    19th October 2017 at 12:19

    Unauthorised absences rise across primary and secondary schools

    19th October 2017 at 10:28
    eyfsp results

    More children hit government's benchmark at end of Reception

    19th October 2017 at 09:50
    performance pay deals need to be monitored

    Exclusive: DfE urged to publish findings on performance-related pay

    19th October 2017 at 00:03
    Sir Craig Tunstall's pay rise has been revealed.

    England's 'highest paid primary head' gets a £36,000 pay rise

    18th October 2017 at 18:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now