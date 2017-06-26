Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Phonics test pass mark published today

    Helen Ward
    26th June 2017 at 10:01
    Pupils scoring 32 out of 40 will have reached the expected standard

    For the sixth year running, the pass mark for the phonics test will be 32 out of 40, the government announced today.

    The phonics check was taken by more than 600,000 five and six-year old pupils in Year 1. It is a test of 40 words, half of which are nonsense words, and is administered and marked by a teacher or staff member who is known to the pupil.

    Last year, 81 per cent of pupils met the expected standard in Year 1 – up from 77 per cent in 2015.

    Pupils were due to be tested during the week beginning 12 June, although if a pupil is absent they can take the check until 23 June.

    The phonics test was introduced in 2012, when 58 per cent of pupils reached the expected standard.

    When the check was first introduced, the pass mark was known to teachers. But a sharp rise in pupils scoring 32 – the pass mark – prompted the government to reveal the mark only after the test has been taken.

    The change to revealing the pass mark after the check has seen this sharp rise smoothed out.

    phonics check mark is 32

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching children to read'

    11th June 2017 at 17:01

    Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds

    20th April 2017 at 11:48

    Focus on phonics excludes SEND children from the discussion on literacy, charity warns

    23rd March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Phonics test pass mark published today
    2. Second alleged Edexcel A-level paper leak being investigated – this time...
    3. 'As I reach the end of my NQT year, I'm worried about how I will survive...
    4. 5 testing students every teacher has in their class
    5. Teacher shortage crisis deepens, new DfE figures show
    6. 'GCSE classes are important, but let's not forget that key stage 3 is th...
    7. Meet Joe – the character exam boards can't get enough of
    8. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    9. Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners reve...
    10. 'Unanswerable questions, leaked exam papers and missing formulas. Exam b...

    Breaking news

    Teacher's tribute leads Philip Pullman to name character after pupil Grenfell fire victim

    26th June 2017 at 17:41

    Ormiston academy chain appoints former Ofsted director as interim leader

    26th June 2017 at 15:58

    'Schools must learn to de-politicise and dance to their own tune'

    25th June 2017 at 14:01
    Fire sprinkler

    Government in 'U-turn' over fire safety in schools

    25th June 2017 at 09:19
    tes schools awards, grosvenor house hotel, park lane, winners, award-winners, ceremony, justine greening, julian clary

    Boxing, knitting and hard work: the Tes Schools Awards 2017 winners revealed

    23rd June 2017 at 21:44

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now