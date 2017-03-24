Register
    Pisa rankings, school dogs and growth mindset - the Tes podcast

    Eleanor Busby
    24th March 2017 at 17:18
    Podcast

    Join the Tes team as we discuss the week’s biggest talking points in the world of education. 

    We talk about the magazine's redesign and discuss how a decline in Asian high-flyers' math scores under the latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) study could simply be down to switch to computer tests.

    We explore how dogs can help pupils progress in schools and we talk about Carol Dweck's response to criticism of growth mindset theory. Tune in and enjoy. 

