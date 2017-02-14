Porn site rises to the sex education challenge for Utah's pupils

A porn site is redirecting users from Utah to a series of non-explicit sex education films, after state politicians voted not to allow sex education lessons in school.

This month, Utah’s state legislature education committee rejected a bill that would have allowed parents to opt in to sex education lessons for their children. These lessons would have included discussion about consent and contraception.

In response, porn website xHamster has started a service specially tailored to browsers from Utah. Whenever it detects a visitor from Utah – a state dominated by the conservative Mormon religion – xHamster generates a pop-up window.

Increasing sexual awareness

"Utahns consume the most porn per capita of any state, but have some of the lowest levels of sexual education," the pop-up window says. "We’re here to change that."

The window then gives users the opportunity to visit The Box, a YouTube channel featuring sex education films.

The Box answers questions on sex submitted by porn users. These range from how to choose appropriate birth control and how to reconcile religion and sex to what anal sex is and at what age one stops having sex.

In a blog post, xHamster states: "While we love porn, we don’t think it should be relied on for sex ed, any more than Star Wars is a substitute for science class…Let’s see if we can turn the thirstiest state in the nation into the most sexually aware."

Teachers in Utah are required to deliver a strong abstinence message to pupils. The state currently prohibits Utah’s schools from teaching "the intricacies of intercourse, sexual stimulation or erotic behaviour". It also proscribes the advocacy of homosexuality, contraception or sex before marriage.

The rejected bill would have allowed parents to continue with the existing abstinence-only lessons, or to opt in to a comprehensive sex education programme.

Utah representatives voted against the bill by 12 to two. Representative Bill King, who sponsored the bill, has pledged to bring back another version of it in 2018. But he said that he would first visit every politician who voted against the bill, and attempt to address their concerns.

At the moment, council-run secondaries have to teach the subject, while academies and free schools, which are not under local authority control, do not have to follow the national curriculum and are therefore not obliged to deliver sex education. Parents have the right to withdraw their children from the lessons in all state schools.

