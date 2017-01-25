Prepare to be ‘blown away’ by the TES Schools Awards

When asked to think of the rewards of the job, teachers may imagine a sagging sofa in the staffroom, coffee in a chipped mug and an occasional “thank you” from a recalcitrant Year 9. They are unlikely to picture a ballroom on London’s prestigious Park Lane, complete with champagne, celebrities and public acclaim. But the TES Schools Awards offer just that.

Held annually to recognise outstanding practice and dedication within the profession, the awards prove that teachers are no less deserving of glamorous ceremonies than Hollywood actors. And now TES is inviting entries for the 2017 event.

“We all know that teaching is sometimes a thankless job,” says Christian Seager, who – along with colleagues at Alcester Academy in Warwick – was recognised as part of the 2016 maths team of the year.

“It’s easy to think that what we do as a profession is just a job. But being at the Grosvenor House hotel in London and hearing all the nominees’ stories was tremendous, and demonstrated it was anything but.

“I had never attended an awards ceremony such as this before and I was quite simply blown away.”

'Warmth and goodwill’

For others, the thrill of the occasion is not simply about the glamour: it is also about being celebrated publicly by other members of the profession.

“When we heard the name of our school read out, it was a magical moment,” says Jenny Watson, headteacher of Middleton Park School in Aberdeen, which was named as creative school of the year in 2016.

“As we walked to the stage, there was a lovely feeling of warmth and goodwill from the other guests. We cheered and were given numerous high fives on our way to the stage.”

I glow and my face lights up whenever I recall the event

The awards are divided into categories, recognising the efforts of both individual teachers and entire schools. Those for individuals include English teacher or team of the year, maths teacher or team of the year, headteacher of the year and the lifetime achievement award. The school categories include primary, secondary and alternative provision schools of the year. There is also an additional prize for the overall school of the year.

Schools and teachers can enter for as many categories as they want.

Entry is free, and open to both the state and independent sectors.

Commons sense

This year, there will be additional rewards for all those shortlisted: they, along with their local MPs, will be invited to an afternoon tea reception in the Terrace Pavilion at the House of Commons.

But being named a TES award winner is about far more than the public accolades and events in glamorous locations.

“The very nature of our work and the ever-changing demands of our audiences mean that we will always be self-deprecating,” says Beth Harris, who received the lifetime achievement award in 2016. “So an event rewarding teachers is therefore refreshing, gratifying and very welcome.”

Since winning, the team at Alcester Academy has been inundated with requests for guidance, says Mr Seager. “The award has helped publicise the support we love to offer, and our ideas are now being replicated up and down the country.”

This sentiment is echoed by Sue Stokoe, headteacher of the overall school of the year in 2016. “It’s been the most amazing six months for Boldon Outdoor Nursery School, and it’s not over yet,” she says.

“The emotions, feelings and camaraderie the evening creates get you through the toughest of days and the longest of terms. I glow and my face lights up whenever I recall the event.”

Ms Stokoe adds: “If you’re thinking of submitting an entry for 2017, then please do.”

For full details of the TES Schools Awards categories, click here

@adibloom_tes

