Presents from pupils: A half-used lipstick, a stolen leek and out-of-date mince pies
A courgette, a dead sparrow and a used soap on a rope...The gifts every young NQT dreams of receiving at some point throughout their career.
It’s the end of term, and pupils are showing their gratitude to their teachers through the offering of some thoughtful gifts.
One teacher took to social media after receiving a shoplifted leek from one pupil and asked his fellow edu-tweeters about the weird and wonderful gifts they had received.
The thread (see below), which includes everything from a floor-length silk night-robe to a 3ft mechanical dog, is education comedy gold.
Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook