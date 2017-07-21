Register
    Presents from pupils: A half-used lipstick, a stolen leek and out-of-date mince pies

    Kate Parker
    21st July 2017 at 15:01
    Teachers take to Twitter to share the more unique gifts they've received from pupils at the end of the year

    A courgette, a dead sparrow and a used soap on a rope...The gifts every young NQT dreams of receiving at some point throughout their career.

    It’s the end of term, and pupils are showing their gratitude to their teachers through the offering of some thoughtful gifts.

    One teacher took to social media after receiving a shoplifted leek from one pupil and asked his fellow edu-tweeters about the weird and wonderful gifts they had received.

    The thread (see below), which includes everything from a floor-length silk night-robe to a 3ft mechanical dog, is education comedy gold.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

