Presents from pupils: A half-used lipstick, a stolen leek and out-of-date mince pies

A courgette, a dead sparrow and a used soap on a rope...The gifts every young NQT dreams of receiving at some point throughout their career.

It’s the end of term, and pupils are showing their gratitude to their teachers through the offering of some thoughtful gifts.

One teacher took to social media after receiving a shoplifted leek from one pupil and asked his fellow edu-tweeters about the weird and wonderful gifts they had received.

The thread (see below), which includes everything from a floor-length silk night-robe to a 3ft mechanical dog, is education comedy gold.

Crate of strongbow- 24 cans carried in by a year 10 as a leaving gift. Dad then emailed to ask if he'd brought it in as he noticed it gone — Mrs Singleton (@MrsSingleton) July 20, 2017

A dead sparrow in a shoebox — Kathy Lambert (@Kathylambert100) July 20, 2017

This was brought in today for an English teacher



Amazing pic.twitter.com/i3R8Uf8YQD — Pupil Premium (@Pupil_Premium) July 20, 2017

Two teabags! Was actually a lovely/touching gesture though, made a point of making my Christmas morning cuppa with them. — Claire (@cj_m87) July 20, 2017

I got a bar of soap. Talk about sending a message. — Adam Boxer (@adamboxer1) July 20, 2017

A mug saying 'to a wonderful grandad' and a wall clock made entirely of dried sweet corn. — Emma Grice (@emmalgrice) July 20, 2017

A used soap on a rope... — Zoë Elizabeth (@piclinegirl) July 20, 2017

A banana and a carton of custard. — Kevin (@ktsapste) July 20, 2017

Received a half used bottle of aftershave today, wrapped in some line paper from my drawer pic.twitter.com/wYOWsDLjzI — Mr H (@MrHPrimary) July 20, 2017

A long silky floorlength red nightie. — Mrs Byles (@bylromarha) July 20, 2017

