Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Primary school heads pose 'formidable challenge' to large multi-academy trusts

    Helen Ward
    15th August 2017 at 15:08
    primary schools don't want big mats
    Research finds primary headteachers feel 'moral purpose' to work with children in local area

    Primary school headteachers are less likely to want to form large multi-academy trusts (MATs) than their secondary school peers, according to researchers.

    Academics from Sheffield Hallam and Plymouth University say the “distinctive educational and institutional” differences between primary and secondary schools make academisation less attractive to many primary schools, and encourage stronger ties with local authorities.

    “This presents a formidable challenge for the government’s vision of a fully academised school-led system,” the authors write in a paper due to be presented at a European conference next week.

    The paper points out that in September 2016, 67 per cent of secondary schools were academies, compared to 21 per cent of primaries.

    Although plans to force all schools to become academies were abandoned last year, Justine Greening, education secretary, said in a written statement in October 2016 that: “Our ambition remains that all schools should benefit from the freedom and autonomy that academy status brings. Our focus, however, is on building capacity in the system and encouraging schools to convert voluntarily.”

    The paper states that the government wants to group schools into MATs with at least 10 to 15 schools, partly to create economies of scale.

    National schools commissioner Sir David Carter has said the minimum size of a MAT should be 1,200 pupils and that many trusts will need to expand or merge to take in up to 20 academies.

    The researchers find that, as of November 2016, there were 1,031 MATs comprising 4,003 schools – but 853 of the trusts had five academies or fewer.

    Keeping multi-academy trusts small

    When the researchers interviewed 10 primary heads – some in MATs, and some freestanding or in a federation – about system leadership in their local area, all of them thought it was “dangerous” for a school not to join with others in some kind of grouping: whether in a MAT, a teaching school alliance (TSA) or a federation. 

    They felt this was in keeping with national policy and could mitigate financing and staffing difficulties.

    All but one of the headteachers were opting to collaborate with nearby schools and support struggling schools, and thought it was valuable to engage with wider school-to-school support work carried out through the local authority.

    However, their belief was that such collaboration should be built in a measured and organic way – with MATs kept small.

    “It reflects a concern for all the children in the area, a moral purpose wider than that associated with their own ‘patch’,” the authors state.

    The authors conclude that, in the primary sector, if many MATs remained small, it seemed that a significant proportion of them would only contain successful schools and so any argument for imposing a uniform way of working would be weak.

    If the views of the majority of heads in their study were widespread, the researchers add, primary schools and local authorities would in future work together to create new area-wide systems with minimal competition and shared responsibilities for quality.

    That, say the authors, would run counter to the idea of encouraging large MATs that were not based on a particular locality.

    • The paper Emerging local education systems in England: How primary headteachers are crafting new school landscapes, is due to be presented on August 24, 2017 at the European Educational Research Association’s ECER 2017 conference in Copenhagen.

     

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Largest MATs most likely to be in deficit, despite economies of scale

    4th August 2017 at 16:26

    'Are MATs and ministers really best-placed to decide on the closures of local schools? No'

    15th July 2017 at 14:02

    Exclusive: MAT bosses' pay needs to be 'curbed', says academy pioneer Lord Adonis

    3rd July 2017 at 12:29

    Most read

    1. Durand Academy's special measures Ofsted report quashed by the High Court
    2. 'The new GCSE grades just signal more overly-politicised and largely poi...
    3. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    4. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    5. Looking back on A-level results day
    6. Why I love the new English GCSE: a controversial romance
    7. A-level results day 2017: Boys could rival girls for top grades
    8. Left-handed children 'penalised' by lack of support at school
    9. It’s impossible to compare GCSE results, so don’t try
    10. 'The glaring inequalities present in our inspection system should not be...

    Breaking news

    stressed teens call childline more than 1000 times

    Exam stress drives rising number of teens to counselling

    16th August 2017 at 00:03
    teacher banned after giving answers in sats

    Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test

    15th August 2017 at 11:47
    Sir Greg Martin, chair of governors at Durand Academy.

    Durand: DfE pushing on with termination of funding despite High Court quashing Ofsted report

    14th August 2017 at 17:13
    A new analysis compared independent and state schools with similar expected A-level results.

    A levels: Private schools outperform similar state schools on pupil progress

    14th August 2017 at 15:50
    oxbridge state school pupils continue to rise

    More than half of last year's Oxbridge entrants came from state schools

    14th August 2017 at 15:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now