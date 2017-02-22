Primary school test breaches 'unlikely to have been spotted', Ofqual official says

Security breaches which affected last summer's primary school tests were unlikely to have been spotted, a senior Ofqual official has told MPs.

Dr Michelle Meadows said the regulator was unlikely to have seen the "human errors" even if there had been closer monitoring of delivery of the tests, which are taken by primary pupils across England.

There were two security breaches with last year's tests. In the first, a version of the key stage 1 spelling, punctuation and grammar test – for five- to seven-year-olds – was published online, containing live test words. The test was scrapped.

In the second case, the answers to a spelling, punctuation and grammar test, due to be taken by 11-year-olds, appeared on a website run by the Pearson exam board, where they remained in a password-protected area for several hours before being removed.

'We probably wouldn't have spotted these errors'

Dr Meadows, Ofqual's executive director for strategy risk and research, was asked by the House of Commons Education Select Committee this morning about last summer's tests.

She said: "We asked ourselves this very question, if we had been monitoring delivery more closely, would we have spotted what were essentially human errors, and we came to the conclusion that we probably wouldn't have."

Ofqual attends meetings about the tests and scrutinises documents to do with their implementation, she said.

"Would we have spotted occasional human error, if you take it in the context of the annual cycle of assessment that's year on year for the whole cohort? We suspect not," she added.

Dr Meadows later clarified that she was referring to the two security breaches.

She added that Ofqual believes that it can add most value not by monitoring how the tests are delivered, but by scrutinising and maintaining standards.

