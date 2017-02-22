    Primary school test breaches 'unlikely to have been spotted', Ofqual official says

    TES reporter
    22nd February 2017 at 12:22
    Closer monitoring of the delivery of the primary school tests would not have led to security breaches being picked up, according to the exam watchdog

    Security breaches which affected last summer's primary school tests were unlikely to have been spotted, a senior Ofqual official has told MPs.

    Dr Michelle Meadows said the regulator was unlikely to have seen the "human errors" even if there had been closer monitoring of delivery of the tests, which are taken by primary pupils across England.

    There were two security breaches with last year's tests. In the first, a version of the key stage 1 spelling, punctuation and grammar test – for five- to seven-year-olds – was published online, containing live test words. The test was scrapped.

    In the second case, the answers to a spelling, punctuation and grammar test, due to be taken by 11-year-olds, appeared on a website run by the Pearson exam board, where they remained in a password-protected area for several hours before being removed.

    'We probably wouldn't have spotted these errors'

    Dr Meadows, Ofqual's executive director for strategy risk and research, was asked by the House of Commons Education Select Committee this morning about last summer's tests.

    She said: "We asked ourselves this very question, if we had been monitoring delivery more closely, would we have spotted what were essentially human errors, and we came to the conclusion that we probably wouldn't have."

    Ofqual attends meetings about the tests and scrutinises documents to do with their implementation, she said.

    "Would we have spotted occasional human error, if you take it in the context of the annual cycle of assessment that's year on year for the whole cohort? We suspect not," she added.

    Dr Meadows later clarified that she was referring to the two security breaches.

    She added that Ofqual believes that it can add most value not by monitoring how the tests are delivered, but by scrutinising and maintaining standards.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today

    18th January 2017 at 14:44

    Scrapping primary school levels 'has made teacher training harder'

    18th January 2017 at 14:23

    'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school

    16th January 2017 at 10:25

    Ofsted annual report: Primary emphasis on spelling and grammar risks narrowing the curriculum

    1st December 2016 at 10:03

    Primary heads condemn use of 'meaningless' test results for judging schools

    18th November 2016 at 16:58

    Most read

    1. 'The anxiety that marred every birthday, every trip, every special momen...
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. 'I feel unable to provide the education my pupils deserve.' Head resigns...
    4. 'Ministers need to face facts – these cuts will have dire consequences f...
    5. Campaign calls for staggered school holidays
    6. Government has no plan to tackle ‘worsening’ teacher shortages
    7. Exclusive: Teachers fall down graduate pay league table
    8. Exclusive: Refusing to touch pupils is a form of child abuse, psychologi...
    9. Why primary schools need to embrace picture books to boost literacy
    10. 100 things you should have done at school before the age of 11 – chosen ...

    Breaking news

    Michael Gove took to Twitter to defend the government's spending on school buildings.

    Michael Gove defends government spending on school buildings

    22nd February 2017 at 16:23
    Computer

    Fast-track ECDL IT qualification dropped from league tables after 'gaming' fears

    22nd February 2017 at 14:06
    Nick Gibb giving evidence to the Education Select Committee.

    Nick Gibb: Sats 'didn't go as smoothly as we would have hoped'

    22nd February 2017 at 13:49
    Sir David Amess

    Tory MP compares national schools' funding formula to the poll tax

    22nd February 2017 at 11:45
    Raymond Chambers

    UK teacher makes final 10 for $1m Global Teacher Prize

    22nd February 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today