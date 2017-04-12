Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Primary school warns against 'dating app for children'

    TES reporter
    12th April 2017 at 14:54
    A dating app dubbed 'Tinder for teens' could be used by sex offenders to target children, police have warned schools

    A primary school in the North East has written to parents warning against "a dating app for children", arguing that adults could easily use it to pose as a young person.

    Yellow – a free app on the iPhone and Android aimed at teenagers – uses swipe controls identical to that of popular dating app Tinder.

    Castletown Primary School in Sunderland said in a message to parents: "We have been informed by Northumbria Police about an app called Yellow [...] It is basically a dating app for children.

    "If anyone knows of Tinder, it is essentially the same, allowing young people to find others nearby and send photos of themselves."

    The school wrote on its Facebook page: "It is very easy for adults to use the app, posing as a young person."

    Users can swipe right and left to match with others and then exchange messages and photos with them.

    Northumbria Police have alerted schools to concerns they have over child safety on the app as users do not have to verify their age before using the service, raising concerns it could be exploited by adults pretending to be children.

    Yellow's guidelines do not permit users under the age of 13 on the app, while it says those aged between 13 and 17 must have parental permission to create a profile.

    Those who register as over the age of 18 are also blocked from contacting younger users. However, the app does not verify ages upon sign-up, leading to fears that it could be exploited by those seeking to target children.

    'Images of a sexual nature'

    Following concerns raised by online safety groups after the app was launched last year, Yellow has updated its security settings so that users who attempt to change their date of birth after signing up now have to send proof of ID to the app in order to verify the change.

    Profile pictures that do not contain faces are now also banned from the app.

    Northumbria Police neighbourhood inspector Don Wade said: "The advice was given as part of an input by local neighbourhood officers who visited the school to speak to the schoolchildren about a range of issues, including online safety.

    "It was given as general information around the social media sites that exist and not in response to any particular concerns that have been raised."

    The NSPCC was among those who raised concerns about Yellow last year, and said the app's set-up continues to be a concern.

    "Any app that allows strangers to send photos to children or vice versa is troubling – particularly where the images being exchanged are of a sexual nature," a spokeswoman for the charity said.

    "And Yellow's settings that enable adults to view children, through a service blatantly aimed at flirting and relationships, also creates an opportunity for sexual predators to target young people. This needs to be urgently addressed."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Teachers increasingly facing 'vicious' social media abuse from parents

    24th March 2017 at 00:03

    One in five secondary pupils checks social media in the middle of the night, study finds

    17th January 2017 at 16:08

    Social media firms are causing a decline in children's mental health, says Jeremy Hunt

    15th November 2016 at 16:40

    Majority of heads say parents have abused their school and staff on social media

    11th November 2016 at 00:01

    Teachers split over banning smartphones in school

    7th October 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    2. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    3. Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say resear...
    4. Approval granted for 131 more free schools
    5. Teaching maths in the morning improves results
    6. Andrew Lloyd Webber calls for more pressure on schools to teach the arts
    7. 'The Body Coach' goes back to his teaching assistant roots to target sch...
    8. Teacher duties ‘more challenging than ever’: staff must combat hate crim...
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Increase in school-based trainee teachers 'could ease recruitment crisis'

    Breaking news

    Working family

    DfE consults over its focus on pupils from 'ordinary working families'

    12th April 2017 at 17:49
    Chess

    Chess: Important teaching tool or unwelcome workload burden?

    12th April 2017 at 15:03
    Mary Bousted

    Bousted: ‘Teachers must have the power to say no to fads and punishing workloads’

    12th April 2017 at 14:18

    Revealed: 2017's shortlist for the Picture Book Awards

    12th April 2017 at 13:11
    Cyber attack

    Tens of thousands of AQA examiners have personal details stolen in cyber attack

    12th April 2017 at 12:54

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today