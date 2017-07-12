Proportion of 18-year-olds applying to university reaches record level

The proportion of the 18-year-old population in England who have applied to university has reached the highest level recorded, new figures reveal.

Statistics from Ucas, the universities admissions body, show that the application rate for 18-year-olds in England has increased from 37.2 per cent in 2016 to 37.9 per cent – the highest level since 2006, when Ucas first published the figure.

Approximately 321,950 18-year-olds applied to higher education this year, compared with 320,440 last year, the figures show.

But, overall, the number of UK applicants has fallen by 4 per cent and the number of EU applicants has dropped by 5 per cent, compared with this time last year.

'Contrasting' trends

Dr Mark Corver, director of analysis and research at Ucas, said: “Within the figures, there are contrasting trends. The decrease in applicants is driven by falls from England, Wales and the EU, but applicants from other overseas countries are up 2 per cent.

"Within the UK, older applicants are down, but applicants from the key 18-year-old age group have increased again to 321,950, supported by a record application rate from young people in England of 37.9 per cent."

He added: “How these trends translate into students at university and colleges will become clear over the next six weeks as applicants get their results and secure their places, and new applicants apply direct to Ucas’ clearing process.”

