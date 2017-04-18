Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Proportion of children getting place at their preferred primary school rises, analysis finds

    TES reporter
    18th April 2017 at 18:03
    School admissions
    Almost nine out of ten students have received their first choice primary school in England today, provisional analysis suggests

    The proportion of children gaining a place at their first choice primary school has risen slightly, a sample of councils suggests.

    Some 88.4 per cent of students in England received their top pick on National Offer Day, according to a provisional analysis of 82 local authorities - including 32 London boroughs - by the Press Association.

    That is a rise of 0.2 per cent from 2016's official figure of 88.2 per cent of children at state schools receiving their preferred choice.

    However, when the 32 London boroughs are removed from the sample result, the percentage of pupils in England getting their first choice rose to 91.1 per cent, up by 2.9 percent.

    'Thousands more families' to have choice

    Of the 82 local authorities (LAs) analysed, 20 (24 per cent) had seen a decline in the percentage of pupils getting a place at their first choice school.

    A Department for Education spokesman said the government was "making more good school places available so thousands more families have the choice of a good local school".

    He added: "We have already set out plans to make more good school places available – including scrapping the ban on new grammar school places and harnessing the resources and expertise of universities, independent and faith schools."

    Hundreds of thousands of children found out today whether they got into their first choice school.

    It can sometimes make the difference between factors including a long or short journey and whether children go to the same school as siblings and friends.

    The sample represents just over half of all local authorities in England, with examples from different parts of the UK.

    Anxious wait for places

    Within the sample, the largest drop was in the City of London, where the proportion getting their first-choice place fell from 85.3 per cent to 65.5 per cent – the lowest figure in the sample.

    The second-largest fall was recorded in Northumberland, where 88.8 per cent of new primary pupils got their first choice, down from 94.7 per cent in 2016.

    A spokesman for Northumberland County Council said: "Eighty-eight per cent of parents gained their first choice of primary school, with 91.36 per cent receiving one of their three preferences."

    Of those increasing the percentage of children getting a place at their first-choice school, the largest increase was in Kingston-upon-Hull, which rose 6.5 percentage points to 94 per cent from 87.5 per cent last year.

    It was followed by the London borough of Barnet, where the figure increased 6.2 percentage points from 78.8 per cent to 85 per cent.

    Redcar and Cleveland in the North East had the highest overall percentage of students getting their first-choice place, with 97.85 per cent.

    'They are doing everything they can'

    Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Union of Teachers (NUT), said: "The NUT hopes that families receive good news about the primary school place they have been allocated for their children.

    "For many, however, it will be a day of huge anxiety because their child is placed in a school which means long journeys on a daily basis, missing out on going to the same school as siblings or not getting a place at all."

    Councillor Richard Watts, chairman of the Local Government Association's children and young people board, added: "Over recent years councils have created an extra 600,000 primary places.

    "This is a demonstrable record that they are doing everything they can to rise to the challenge of ensuring no child goes without a place.

    "Every child should have a fair chance of getting into their parents' preferred school and councils and schools work extremely hard to try and ensure that as many pupils as possible are allocated their first preference."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Pressure on school places: Four facts we learned today

    3rd April 2017 at 13:27

    Demand for London secondary school places set to soar, report finds

    8th September 2016 at 06:03

    Pressure on primary school places to ease from 2024

    22nd July 2015 at 11:19

    Squeeze on primary school places means pupils miss out

    16th April 2015 at 01:01

    School places crisis: Councils forced to borrow millions to meet shortfall

    14th March 2014 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”
    2. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    3. Teachers could take national strike action over 'unsustainable' workload
    4. Teacher stress 'causing relationships to break down'
    5. Teachers given 'crackers', impossible to meet, performance targets
    6. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    7. What the general election will mean for education
    8. NUT vote threatens national strike over teachers' pay
    9. ‘Politicians need to remember that education is about more than just gra...
    10. Teachers doing unnecessary marking to appease 'moaning' parents

    Breaking news

    Polling

    General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'

    18th April 2017 at 15:46
    Kevin Courtney

    NUT will 'break' primary assessment unless Sats are changed, says Courtney

    18th April 2017 at 13:11
    Theresa May

    What the general election will mean for education

    18th April 2017 at 12:19
    Teachers' pay

    NUT vote threatens national strike over teachers' pay

    17th April 2017 at 17:20
    Donald Trump

    Primary pupils parroting Trump comment condoning sexual assault

    17th April 2017 at 16:41

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today