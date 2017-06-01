Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Pupil safety put at risk by support staff cuts, union claims

    Will Hazell
    2nd June 2017 at 00:01
    Unison poll finds 47 per cent of support staff report cuts to their school's admin team in last year

    The safety of pupils will be threatened by cuts to support staff doing vital jobs such as administering medicines and conducting criminal record checks, a union has claimed.

    According to a Unison poll of 1,400 school office employees, 47 per cent of respondents said that the number of administrative staff have been cut in their school over the last year as funding becomes increasingly tight.

    The union claims that further cuts will put pupils at risk because support staff carry out a range of critical tasks.

    Unison’s survey found that 71 per cent of respondents are responsible for ensuring people visiting their school are safe to do so, with 41 per cent responsible for organising security checks to make certain new staff have no previous criminal convictions.

    More than half the support staff surveyed (55 per cent) said they administered medicines and first aid to pupils, with 62 per cent updating school medical records.

    'Staff go above and beyond'

    According to Unison’s poll, 74 per cent of respondents said support staff cuts had resulted in them having to work additional, unpaid hours.

    The union said that with less support staff, teachers and teaching assistants would increasingly find themselves having to step in to pick up their work.

    Jon Richards, Unison’s head of education, said: “School office staff go above and beyond every single day and schools would struggle to manage without them.

    “If their jobs go, everyone – heads, teachers, pupils and parents – would notice the difference."

    He added: “These employees play a vital role keeping children safe, reassuring parents and ensuring the smooth and cost-effective running of schools. Without them, already overstretched teachers and teaching assistants could be pulled out of classrooms.”

    Those surveyed also reported that budget cuts have resulted in fewer books (53 per cent of respondents) and computers (42 per cent) for pupils, less funding for school trips (48 per cent) and bigger class sizes (40 per cent).

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Are education funding cuts becoming Theresa May's Achilles' heel?'

    30th May 2017 at 18:28

    Banners, an open letter, and a message from a six-year old: the school cuts campaign steps up

    12th May 2017 at 17:51

    ‘Instability, fear, mistrust’: the human cost of cuts

    12th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Unions claim caretaker cuts at UK’s largest MAT ‘will put pupils at risk’

    9th May 2017 at 11:38

    Unions threaten action against academy chain over staff cuts

    4th May 2017 at 15:51

    Most read

    1. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    2. Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress
    3. Another regional schools commissioner leaving to join an academy chain
    4. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    5. 'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financia...
    6. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    7. The politician who took a Sats test: ‘I felt the anxiety of being tested...
    8. Ukip wants non-reproductive sex and 'gender fluidity' banned from sex ed...
    9. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    10. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils' cruel online 'pranks'

    2nd June 2017 at 05:02

    New route into teaching in Scotland could bypass universities

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01
    More than 1,200 primary, secondary and special schools teachers took part in the Tes survey.

    Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour

    2nd June 2017 at 00:01

    Greening dodges question about Tory school funding pledge

    1st June 2017 at 15:55
    Ukip's education spokesman outlined his thinking on sex education.

    Ukip wants non-reproductive sex and 'gender fluidity' banned from sex education for under-16s

    1st June 2017 at 14:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now