Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
GCSE candidates have expressed outrage on social media after exam board AQA admitted it had made a mistake on today's English literature paper.
It was the first exam to be sat under the new tougher GCSEs that are being phased in, beginning with English and maths this year.
For English literature, that means that pupils are no longer able to take the texts they have studied into the exam room with them – a change that has already led to tens of thousands petitioning Parliament to complain.
And pupils said that change made it particularly hard to stomach when they discovered that AQA had wrongly labelled a chapter on today's paper.
Some of the questions and extracts in the exam paper – which covered texts by Shakespeare and Robert Louis Stevenson – also sparked fury from students:
Although some students took to Twitter to praise the exam, others did not find it easy:
Gary Pollard, AQA’s head of English, said: “There weren’t any errors in the questions – we just labelled one of the extracts as being from chapter 6 of a book, instead of chapter 7.
"We spotted this very minor typo in plenty of time and sent a notice to all schools so they could tell their students before the exam.”
