    Pupils 'lack critical literacy skills to identify fake news'

    TES reporter
    13th September 2017 at 00:02
    fake news, media literacy, critical literacy, national literacy trust, democracy, journalism, social media, politics
    The National Literacy Trust says teachers are well-placed to tackle the problem but are let down by a lack of training, resources and confidence.

    Children and young people in England lack the critical literacy skills they need to identify fake news, according to a new report.

    The National Literacy Trust said its report, Fake News and Critical Literacy: an evidence review, that the phenomenon is a serious problem for children and young people but also threatens democracy, confidence in governance and trust in journalism.

    The research highlights the fact that the rise of digital and social media has enabled fake news to spread at an unprecedented rate, as people access and share it easily.

    Critical literacy involves actively analysing texts. It is said to be an important skill in order for children and young people to recognise fake news, as it includes recognising the difference between fact and opinion, understanding how authors use language to influence a reader, and making reasoned arguments.

    The National Literacy Trust said that primary and secondary school teachers are ideally placed to help children develop these skills. But the report added that a lack of teacher training, resources and confidence is getting in the way.

    Meanwhile, the all-party parliamentary group on literacy has launched a commission on fake news and the teaching of critical literacy skills in schools, following the publication of the report.

    'Critical literacy'

    To inform the commission, the National Literacy Trust has launched two surveys for primary and secondary school pupils, to find out what children know about fake news and to measure their ability to spot it.

    The commission will gather evidence from children and young people, education professionals, policy makers and the media before making a series of recommendations for government and the education sector, as well as advice for parents, in summer 2018.

    Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: "In this digital age, children who can't question and determine the reliability of the information they find online will be hamstrung – at school, at work and in life.

    "We believe that teachers are the key to boosting children's critical literacy skills, but they can't do this without the proper training, support and resources.

    "By bringing together the greatest minds and authorities on fake news and education, the new parliamentary commission gives us a fantastic opportunity to make the case for critical literacy to sit at the heart of our education system."

    Comments

