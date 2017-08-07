Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Pupils who learn in second language ‘catch up on listening skills within a year'

    Will Hazell
    7th August 2017 at 17:50
    Seven- and eight-year-olds from immigrant families make faster progress than their native-speaking peers, research shows

    Primary pupils who learn in a language other than the one they speak at home start out with poorer listening and reading skills, but “catch up” with native-speaking peers within one school year, researchers have found.

    In a paper in the British Educational Research Journal, researchers from Ghent University in Belgium also looked at how pupils' listening and reading comprehension was affected by the proportion of their classmates who spoke a different language at home.

    They found that classes with a greater proportion of non-native-speaking students achieved lower than average results at the start of the year, but by the end of the year this link had "disappeared".

    They focused on 683 seven- and eight-year-olds living in Flanders, Belgium, attending “segregated” primary schools – meaning schools with high numbers of pupils from immigrant families.

    In these schools, at least 50 per of pupils did not speak the language used by teachers – Dutch – at home. At some of the schools, the proportion was far higher.

    The researchers found that “listening comprehension” – the ability to understand the meaning of words and the relationship between them – was poorer at the start of the year in students with a home language other than Dutch.

    Students in a class with a greater proportion of non-native-speaking students started on average with poorer results than those in classes with more native-speaking pupils.

    Non-native speakers 'progress faster'

    However, the researchers found that the non-native-speaking students made more progress across the year than their native-speaking peers.

    By the end of the year, the “negative relationship” between a greater proportion of non-native speakers in a class and poorer listening comprehension had “disappeared”.

    “It seems that over the course of the second grade, non-native speakers were able to catch up regarding listening comprehension,” the researchers concluded.

    They said that their results suggested that "changing the compositional situation"– for example by reducing the proportion of non-native speakers in a particular class – was "not sufficient to improve language results and progress in segregated schools".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Foreign languages: Concern over young people's skills as university applications fall

    5th August 2017 at 00:02

    Why schools need to speak the same language on EAL support

    21st July 2017 at 00:00
     

    An open letter to my student peers: why you need to rethink languages

    5th July 2017 at 17:01

    By the numbers: Which countries’ pupils speak their second language at school?

    2nd June 2017 at 00:00
     

    Prevent walls being built in our classrooms by embracing children's first language

    Most read

    1. 'Theresa May: stop destroying teachers' sense of value and self-worth'
    2. 'The GCSE grade a pupil ends up with largely comes down to chance'
    3. ‘Homework expectations are fast becoming unreasonable and unrealistic’
    4. Child poverty 'beginning to look like a state of emergency'
    5. Don't wrap pupils 'in cotton wool', Ofsted head tells schools
    6. 'The consequences of Gove's ideological reforms are now being felt every...
    7. Four ways to make sure maths teachers stay happy (and stay put)
    8. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    9. GCSE results day 2017: All you need to know
    10. How to avoid a primary maths meltdown

    Breaking news

    ebacc measure is like attainment 8

    New EBacc measure 'might as well be called Attainment 6'

    7th August 2017 at 17:52
    university ucl accepts bsl

    British Sign Language will count as 'foreign language' for university applicants

    7th August 2017 at 16:15
    amanda spielman warns against wrapping kids 'in cotton wool'

    Don't wrap pupils 'in cotton wool', Ofsted head tells schools

    6th August 2017 at 10:10
    Languages

    Foreign languages: Concern over young people's skills as university applications fall

    5th August 2017 at 00:02
    instructions, ofsted, inspections, watchdog, simplify, schools, data, consistency

    Ofsted to simplify information it provides to schools before inspections

    4th August 2017 at 17:38

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now