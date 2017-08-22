Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Quarter of parents move house to be in right school catchment area

    TES reporter
    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    House prices
    Families willing to move to be within desired catchment area are prepared to pay 12 per cent house price premium

    Nearly a quarter of parents have moved house to be within their desired school catchment area, a survey has found.

    Twenty-four per cent of parents with school-age children have either already bought or rented a new property to secure an address near to where they want their child to be educated, according to Santander Mortgages.

    The survey found that families willing to move are prepared to pay a 12 per cent premium for their desired catchment area, equivalent to an extra £26,800 in the current property market – slightly under the average full-time salary in the UK of £28,2133.

    Fifty-one per cent of families who have moved to be within a catchment area had sold their previous property, but 30 per cent said they had bought a second home.

    Nineteen of those who moved to be in a catchment area rented a property to secure their desired address.

    The survey found that parents make sacrifices to be located within a sought-after catchment area. Twenty per cent of those who moved had changed jobs, 20 per cent said they were forced to downsize and 19 per cent moved to an area where they did not feel safe.

    Twenty-five per cent of parents also admit they overstretched themselves by paying more for the property than they could afford and 26 per cent moved to a location far away from family or friends.

    Temporary moves

    However, the survey suggests that the moves made by many of these families are temporary. More than 44 per cent of those who moved to be within a catchment area expect to leave as soon as their child has secured a place, rising to 66 per cent of parents in London.

    Commenting on the findings, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers' union, said: “The obvious point here is that this disadvantages poorer families who cannot afford to move into the catchment areas of apparently strong-performing schools."

    "Successive governments have made much of parental choice but surely what parents really want is for their local school to be attractive enough to make moving house unnecessary.

    "Proper investment to enable all schools to succeed is the answer, not ever-more convoluted admissions policies."

    In its manifesto for the 2017 general election, the Conservatives set out plans to review the admissions system to deal with "the unfairness of selection by house price".

    However, since the election concerns have been raised that the government will drop the review.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Fears grow that school admissions review will be dropped

    4th August 2017 at 05:31

    New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target and student loan relief for teachers

    18th May 2017 at 12:34

    School admissions inadequately policed, adjudicator warns

    26th January 2017 at 13:13

    Exclusive: Admissions overload 'risks schools playing the system'

    23rd September 2016 at 06:01

    Most read

    1. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    2. ‘On GCSE results day, teachers now need the top marks as much as the pup...
    3. Exclusive: Confused about new GCSE grades? You've 'not thought about it ...
    4. ‘For the first time, this GCSE results day we will have results we can r...
    5. Exclusive: Thousands of GCSE English candidates could have marks changed...
    6. GCSE results day 2017: the greatest unknown quantity in modern education
    7. 'This year's GCSE maths students are guinea pigs - and they now face the...
    8. Educating Greater Manchester: The fly-on-the-wall cameras find a new home
    9. Being a HoD on GCSE results day is a leap into the unknown
    10. GCSE results day 2017: All you need to know

    Breaking news

    neglect, child abuse, nspcc, adults, helpline, social services, police, signs, alcohol, drugs, parents

    Child neglect: Record number of calls to NSPCC helpline

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    GCSEs

    'More pupils must achieve good GCSEs if England is to compete with world's best'

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    Stress

    More than 62 per cent of parents say GCSE grading reforms have added to pupil stress

    23rd August 2017 at 00:02
    Private school like Fettes College in Edinburgh face prospect of rate relief remova

    Private schools should pay business rates, says Scottish government review

    22nd August 2017 at 18:11
    national audit office, nao, investigation, efficiency, effectiveness, ofsted, inspection, criticism, value for money

    National Audit Office to investigate Ofsted

    22nd August 2017 at 16:46

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now