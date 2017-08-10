Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Racist' GCSE benchmark reforms criticised by researchers

    Martin George
    11th August 2017 at 05:03
    DfE
    Former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw dismisses claims about the impact of the more rigorous benchmarks as 'nonsense'

    The introduction of tougher GCSE benchmarks for schools has had “a marked regressive and racist impact” that “served to maintain black disadvantage”, a leading professor of race studies has claimed.

    A research paper, due to be published in the British Educational Research Journal, compares the odds of white British and black Caribbean pupils meeting the benchmark over the 25-year period since GCSEs were introduced in 1988.

    Initially, the government benchmark was for pupils to gain five GCSEs at grade C or above. In 2006, this was changed to five GCSEs at grade C or above, including English and maths, and in 2011 the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) was introduced.

    The researchers examined the odds of white British students achieving the benchmark, relative to their black peers. When the resulting odds ratio is “one”, the two groups are equally likely to meet it. A higher number means white pupils are more likely to achieve it, with “two” meaning white pupils are twice as likely to do so.

    The paper says that the introduction of the new benchmarks increased the odds ratio in favour of white pupils, compared with black Caribbean pupils.

    The 2006 reform resulted in the ratio rising from 1.69 to 1.90 between 2005 and 2006, before it fell for four consecutive years.

    When the EBacc was introduced, the odds ratio rose from 1.58 to 2.20, a level not seen since 2003, before then starting to fall again.

    'Institutional racism'

    Professor David Gillborn, director of the Centre for Research in Race and Education at the University of Birmingham, who co-authored the paper, told Tes: “This is a story about institutional racism, but those processes work for other groups as well. Any time you raise the bar, you will raise the inequity for any disadvantaged group because of the way they are distributed through the system.”

    Former Ofsted chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw pointed out that the GCSE benchmarks “hold schools to account rather than individual children”, although Prof Gillborn said employers and universities are influenced by the benchmark when considering applications.

    Sir Michael dismissed the argument that “moving the goalposts” has a “racist impact” as “nonsense”.

    He added: “I think we are going down a really bad road of not treating children fairly if we have lower expectations of one group over another. It’s not fair to the children and it’s certainly not fair to society.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are driving down the attainment gap between all disadvantaged pupils and their peers. The attainment gap has been steadily decreasing since 2011.

    “We are determined to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, get the education they deserve. In 2015-2016 black pupils had higher than average Progress 8 scores, showing that our reforms are working.”

    This is an edited article from the 11 August edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article hereTo subscribe, click hereThis week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Preventing extremism could lead to ‘racist behaviours’

    29th July 2016 at 00:00
     

    Racist ‘backlash’ hits the classroom after leave vote

    1st July 2016 at 00:00
     

    Why Pisa plans to ask pupils if their teachers are racist

    20th May 2016 at 00:00
     

    Teacher dodges ban for racist slurs on Obama

    29th July 2011 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    2. DfE confirms overall 1 per cent pay rise for teachers
    3. Sats: Publishing markers' guidance 'risks adding to teacher stress'
    4. Parent view: 'We shouldn't have to fight to get an EHCP for our children'
    5. 'How to help secondary readers? Push them harder at primary level'
    6. Why do teachers stay in the profession? Clue: it's not for the pay
    7. The teacher's book in which characters literally leap off the page
    8. 'Theresa May: stop destroying teachers' sense of value and self-worth'
    9. Five questions heads should ask themselves before excluding a student
    10. Mental health: 'Inadequate' provision leaves teachers at wits' end

    Breaking news

    Secondary school

    Exclusive: Top comprehensives 'outperform' leading independents on A-level pupil progress

    11th August 2017 at 06:02
    Spying

    Exclusive: 'Secret shopper’ pupils sent to ‘spy’ on teachers

    11th August 2017 at 05:31

    National 4 is 'credible', insists Scottish exams chief

    11th August 2017 at 00:02
    no more boys and girls, bbc2, documentary, gender, sexism, boys, girls, school, lanesend primary, Dr Javid Abdelmoneim

    No More Boys and Girls takes gender out the classroom

    10th August 2017 at 17:42
    IGCSE

    IGCSE entries slump by two-thirds in UK

    10th August 2017 at 12:49

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now