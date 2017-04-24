Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account My products Preferences

    Rebalance schools to reflect importance of mental health, charity tells politicians

    Adi Bloom
    24th April 2017 at 13:41
    Rates of self-harm among pupils are skyrocketing, YoungMinds warns

    The government needs to rebalance the education system, so that the wellbeing of pupils is considered as important as academic achievement, according to a leading mental-health charity.

    In the run-up to the general election, YoungMinds is calling on all political parties to make manifesto commitments to tackling what it refers to as a “mental-health crisis in our classrooms”.

    In a report published today, the charity points out that there are fewer references in the Ofsted inspection framework to pupils’ emotional wellbeing and mental health than there were 10 years ago. This is despite changes to the framework in September 2015, which added references to pupils’ wellbeing and mental health.

    Recommendations

    The charity makes five key recommendations for political parties:

    1. Update existing legislation, so that wellbeing is enshrined as a fundamental priority for schools.
    2. Increase the focus on wellbeing provision within the Ofsted framework, so that mental health and wellbeing are integral to school improvement.
    3. Develop, trial and establish a wellbeing-measurement framework by 2020.
    4. Embed an understanding of wellbeing, mental health and resilience in all teacher training.
    5. Provide schools with designated funding, for use in supporting pupil wellbeing.
       

    Sarah Brennan, chief executive of YoungMinds, said: “It is crucial that the new government makes the mental health of our children an absolute priority.

    “At the moment, the education system is so heavily skewed that it’s hard for schools to focus on the wellbeing of students, rather than their academic achievements. At a time when rates of self-harm are skyrocketing, and when teachers are seeing a sharp rise in anxiety and stress among their students, this cannot be right.”

    An estimated three children in every classroom have a diagnosable mental-health problem, the report says. This rises to one out of every four children, once emotional distress is included as well.

    Yet only one in four children with a diagnosable mental-health problem is given access to the necessary treatment and care.

    Stress or anxiety

    YoungMinds surveyed more than 1,000 secondary pupils, to mark the launch of the report. When asked whether they thought schools should be accountable for pupils’ wellbeing, 92 per cent of 11 to 18 year olds said that they did. And 87 per cent thought that all teachers should have basic training in mental health.

    Previous surveys, cited by YoungMinds in its report, have shown that 82 per cent of teachers think that the focus on exams has become disproportionate to the overall wellbeing of their pupils. And 90 per cent of school leaders have reported an increase over the last five years of the number of pupils experiencing stress or anxiety.

    The YoungMinds report emphasised the importance of the role played by Ofsted, in ensure that pupils’ wellbeing is given as much priority as their exam results. It states: “We believe that a prerequisite for a school to be graded as outstanding by Ofsted should be for it to demonstrate exceptional wellbeing support for pupils.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'I'm convinced: mental health must be on the curriculum and teachers need to realise their essential role in teaching it'

    23rd April 2017 at 12:00

    Teach pupils about mental health, parents say

    4th April 2017 at 18:36

    Most teachers say help is not available for pupils' mental health problems

    14th April 2017 at 00:04

    Most read

    1. ‘I cheat the education system and I hate myself for it’
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad
    4. Why a popular teacher is the last thing you want to be
    5. Five ways to put challenge at the heart of your lesson
    6. 'I'm convinced: mental health must be on the curriculum and teachers nee...
    7. 'It’s time we came clean: the pupil premium hasn’t worked. And it’s unfa...
    8. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    9. Giving up teaching to take on a headship is senseless
    10. Phonics test does not assess the skills it is supposed to measure, study...

    Breaking news

    writing, authors, competition, sf said, abi elphinstone, piers torday, cressida cowell, how to train your dragon, literacy, grammar, creativity, english

    Bestselling writers to critique pupils' stories in competition

    24th April 2017 at 09:21
    Labour party political broadcast

    Teachers pick apart Labour's school-based election campaign ad

    23rd April 2017 at 11:14
    Grades

    Ofqual rules out rationing top grades for bright pupils taking 'hard' subjects

    21st April 2017 at 15:54
    tim_coulson.jpeg

    Tim Coulson steps down as RSC to head academy trust

    21st April 2017 at 14:33
    Podcast

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today