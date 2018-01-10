Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Replace Ofsted banners with pupil quotes, says heads' union

    Will Hazell
    10th January 2018 at 14:45
    ASCL urges schools to replace banners with 'something more inspiring than an accountability measure'

    Schools should take down banners advertising their Ofsted ratings and consider replacing them with "inspiring" quotes from parents and students, the Association of School and College Leaders has suggested. 

    The union has published new advice to schools on Ofsted inspections, entitled "101 ideas to help you manage inspection".

    Number 91 on the list reads: “Reconsider your banner: while you may be proud of your inspection result, remember Ofsted is not the only mark of success. Perhaps the views of your pupils and parents would be a refreshing and welcome alternative!”

    'More to a school'

    Stephen Rollett, ASCL's inspections specialist, said: "Inspections are obviously important but they don't tell the full story.

    "There is so much more to a school than whether a team of inspectors think it is ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

    “Schools open up a world of learning – sports, music, arts, science, history, languages and literature. A generic Ofsted rating cannot do justice to their distinctive character. Let’s replace those banners with something more inspiring than an accountability measure.

    “We could instead put up quotes from parents and pupils about the things they love about our schools, the things which really make schools tick.”

    Ofsted warning

    ASCL is not the first organisation to warn schools against obsessing about Ofsted ratings – in November the Ofsted chief inspector herself, Amanda Spielman, suggested that some school leaders focus too much on the watchdog's ratings.

    “Getting or keeping an outstanding judgment should never be a school’s main aim,” she said. “If our horizons narrow down to just an Ofsted grade then something is seriously wrong.”

    Ms Spielman recounted a past conversation she'd had with a chair of governors who had been interviewing candidates to be principal of his academy.

    “He came away utterly depressed from the day," she remembered, "because he had interviewed six people, some of them with considerable strengths, but they had all made the focus of their presentation...‘How I will get this school an "outstanding" grade’.

    “Not a good thing…to make that the limit of your aspiration,” she added.

    Last October, Stephen Petty, head of humanities at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire, criticised the "shameless parading of Ofsted feedback" in a piece written for Tes.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Not outstanding yet' - the school with a novel approach to Ofsted banners

    29th December 2017 at 11:18

    'It's time for schools to agree to pull down their Ofsted banners'

    16th October 2017 at 11:19

    Spielman: ‘Culture of fear’ has developed around Ofsted ratings

    25th November 2017 at 12:14

    Most read

    1. Who is Damian Hinds?
    2. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    3. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...
    4. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    5. Robert Goodwill – minister for SEND, early years and school sports – sacked
    6. In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary
    7. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    8. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    9. 'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job
    10. Justine Greening: Ten of her hits and misses as education secretary

    Breaking news

    catholic church, catholic education service, interns, damian hinds, department for education, dfe, religious selection, faith schools, cap

    Catholic Church rejects claims it donated money to try to influence Damian Hinds

    10th January 2018 at 15:23
    Vocational education gaining popularity in Scottish schools

    Vocational education gaining popularity in Scottish schools, finds report

    10th January 2018 at 13:54

    Teacher banned for having sex with pupil shortly after her final exam

    10th January 2018 at 13:21

    Former 'superhead' banned over expenses sets up teacher training scheme

    10th January 2018 at 11:13
    Damian Hinds, the new education secretary.

    Damian Hinds called for new nationwide network of 'elite' grammar schools

    10th January 2018 at 11:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now