Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Residential special schools are 'isolated' and lack ambition, review says

    Eleanor Busby
    6th November 2017 at 18:04
    DfE
    Education secretary Justine Greening responds to report by setting up a leadership board for children with high needs

    Vulnerable children with special educational needs are being let down by residential special schools that are “professionally isolated” and lack ambition, an independent review has found.

    Some residential special schools focus on wellbeing and therapeutic support of their pupils at the expense of educational progress, according to a review of residential special schools and colleges.

    And adversarial relationships between local authorities (LAs) and providers leave young people “caught in the middle” and can cause delays in them receiving the right support, it found.

    Currently, there are around 6,000 children educated in 334 residential special schools and colleges in the state, non-maintained and independent sectors.

    And today’s review, Good Intentions, Good Enough?, written by Dame Christine Lenehan and Mark Geraghty, says: “Some young people can be held back by a lack of ambition for what they can achieve. Preparation for adulthood can suffer because of this, and some LAs feel outcomes are not as good as they should be.

    “This lack of ambition can remain unchallenged thanks to inadequate monitoring of placements by some LAs, with annual reviews regularly going unattended.”

    'Weak networks'

    It concludes: “Some residential special schools seemed professionally isolated, with weak networks inhibiting the sharing of good practice and learning from bad practice.

    "Experiences and outcomes for these children and young people are too often not as good as they should be."  

    The review calls for young people with SEND to get the services and support they need in their local community. 

    It also says that local areas should plan and commission provision strategically, and ensure that accountability systems enable children to achieve the best possible outcomes.

    Today's review also recommended that the Department for Education create a national leadership board for children and young people with high needs.

    In a response to the review, education secretary Justine Greening wrote: “It is now time to increase our focus on the quality of the support that these children and young people receive. 

    “This is particularly important for the children and young people in residential special schools and colleges, who are some of the most vulnerable in our society.”

    Ms Greening has:

    • Set up a national leadership board for children and young people with high needs;
    • Published updated guidance for local authorities on their duty to visit children and young people in long-term residential settings;
    • Published a new resource setting out evidence on effective approaches for these children.
       

    She has added that a fuller response will be made next year.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    £100m funding gap in SEND provision, research reveals

    18th October 2017 at 12:19

    Ofsted: 'Alarming' number of schools accused of unofficially excluding SEND pupils

    18th October 2017 at 16:00

    Exclusive: Funding formula poses 'real problems' for SEND pupils

    22nd September 2017 at 04:06

    The importance of showing off and 5 other things we learned at today's SEND summit

    20th September 2017 at 18:10

    SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below national curriculum level

    14th September 2017 at 17:49

    Most read

    1. Teaching 'one of the hardest jobs in the country', says comedian
    2. Why we banned maths worksheets
    3. Exclusive: Top-earning academy bosses revealed
    4. Children not learning about Humpty Dumpty, chief inspector says
    5. Ode to the geography teacher: 'Time to make our voices heard'
    6. Class sizes of over 100 revealed in secondary schools
    7. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    8. Be less 'uptight' about times tables, urges Singaporean maths mastery ex...
    9. 'When teachers spend more time on planning than the teaching, we know we...
    10. Most people think politics should replace religious studies in schools, ...

    Breaking news

    Money

    Teachers deserve immediate 5% pay rise, unions say

    7th November 2017 at 00:03

    Girls lose out in PE gender gap

    7th November 2017 at 00:03
    The survey highlighted continuing concerns about funding.

    School leaders pessimistic on school funding – despite new money from government

    6th November 2017 at 19:01
    Yvette Cooper MP raised concerns about the consultation on the future of schools currently sponsored by WCAT.

    Parents 'have to travel miles' to take part in WCAT consultation

    6th November 2017 at 17:42
    The shortlists for the Tes Independent School Awards have been revealed.

    Shortlist for Tes Independent School Awards revealed

    6th November 2017 at 17:15

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now