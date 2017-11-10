Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Revealed: Private network of academy bosses plans new group to represent CEOs

    Martin George
    10th November 2017 at 16:21
    The informal network of academy trust leaders plans to put itself on a more formal footing.
    Move will formalise 'informal network' that has been meeting behind closed doors for more than a year

    A network of powerful academy leaders who have been meeting secretly for more than a year are planning to form a new body to represent academy trust leaders, Tes can reveal.

    The termly get-togethers of what is currently known as the Queen Street Group have involved 20 to 30 leaders of some of the biggest academy chains in England, with a broad geographical spread.

    The network was created by Toby Salt, formerly the chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust, which has 32 schools, and Marc Jordan, the CEO of the Creative Education Trust, which has 11.

    Professor Salt described the group as an "informal network" and said its discussions had been held on a Chatham House rule basis, so he was unable to discuss what subjects the chief executives had been discussing.

    Academies debate

    However, Tes understands the topics debated include controversial and sensitive issues, such as the salaries of academy trust leaders and how academies are re-brokered from one academy chain to another.

    Professor Salt told Tes: “The group was set up to enable its members to provide each other with support and advice and share what works, as well as engaging with relevant aspects of education policy.

    “It has met once a term during 2016-17 and has been well-received by those taking part, who have found it a valuable forum for engagement and discussion.”

    Professor Salt, who is stepping back from the group after becoming the chief executive of the exam board AQA, added: “The group is now evolving, and plans to set itself up on a more formal footing in due course.”

    The Department for Education has not been involved. Tes understands that the meetings have not been paid for using taxpayers’ money.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'A pat on the back for school support staff won’t pay the bills or put f...
    2. 'Off-rolling is unethical, inappropriate and beyond repugnant – the cons...
    3. Why I teach my primary pupils maths twice a day
    4. 'In 2017, not one of my sixth-formers took A levels. It was the best dec...
    5. Teachers to strike over pay and conditions
    6. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    7. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    8. Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress
    9. ‘No unique formula’ for high-performing MATs
    10. Why we banned maths worksheets

    Breaking news

    Podcast mic

    The Tes podcast: Does flipped learning work? How deep are cuts to English lessons for immigrant families?

    10th November 2017 at 16:25
    WCAT

    The fall of WCAT: whose money is it anyway?

    10th November 2017 at 15:03

    Carol Dweck: the three biggest misconceptions about growth mindset

    10th November 2017 at 12:20
    Subject Genius, Keith Burt, Flipped learning: how students can improve their performance in drama by watching video lessons in their homes

    Exclusive: Flipped learning leads to ‘small’ progress

    10th November 2017 at 06:04
    free school meals, breakfast, dinner, david moran, e-act, academies, multi-academy trust, wellbeing, disadvantage

    Exclusive: 'We want to give pupils free dinners,' says academy boss

    10th November 2017 at 05:05

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now