Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Revealed: The £16m cost of transferring academies to new sponsors

    Martin George
    14th September 2017 at 16:25
    The DfE has revealed the cost in grants it gave to fund academy transfers.
    DfE
    But new DfE data excludes costs such as deficit payments

    The government has spent more than £16 million in grant funding to move academies to new sponsors over the past four years, new figures have revealed.

    Grant funding for 2013-14 was £566,000, rising to nearly £4m the following year, and £4.2m in 2015-16.

    The figure for 2016-17, which the government said was not directly comparable with previous years, was £7.2m.

    In the first three years, the figures included items such as legal, ICT and education consultancy costs. In 2016-17, they included items such as staff restructuring and communication costs.

    The figures for the first three years excluded the cost of paying-off academy deficits, while those for 2016-17 also excluded capital costs and statutory redundancies.

    The costs relate to 332 academies that have changed trusts since 2013-14.

    Of these, grant funding was used in 135 cases, while a further 197 transfers did not involve grant funding.

    The most expensive transfer was £686,000 to move Ely College to the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust in 2016-17.

    In the same year, it cost £653,700 to move the City Academy Bristol from One World Learning Trust to the Cabot Learning Federation. One further rebrokering cost more than £500,000: the £515,100 grant funding to move West Somerset Community College to the Bridgwater Academy Trust.

    The most expensive transfer in 2014-15 was £277,000, to move Gloucester Academy from Prospects Academies Trust to the White Horse Federation.

    The following year, two rebrokerings cost more than £500,000: the £649,000 to move Sawtree Community College to the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, and the £550,000 to move Ipswich Academy from the Learning Schools Trust to the Paradigm Trust.

    The government introduced guidelines in autumn 2016 for grant funding for rebrokering academies.

    According to today’s documents, the indicative grant funding levels, are:

    • a basic, fast-track level (£70,000 primary, £80,000 secondary);
    • an intermediate level (£90,000 primary, £110,000 secondary);
    • a full level (£110,000 primary, £150,000 secondary).

     

    The document adds: “In addition, we look to offset the grant awarded against any surplus that will transfer with the academy to the new sponsor. The grants tend to be paid in one instalment rather than claimed annually.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Every pupil deserves an excellent education and we have consistently shown that, where a school is underperforming, we will not hesitate to take swift action to see it improve.

    “It is encouraging that this data shows that as the number of trusts able to take over academies has grown, so has the ability to improve value for money.”

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Troubled Wakefield City Academies Trust to give up all 21 of its schools

    8th September 2017 at 14:17

    Exclusive: DfE pledges more transparency for secretive academies system

    8th September 2017 at 05:05

    Academies overspend income by £280m

    27th July 2017 at 10:09

    Behind closed doors: the secrets about academies

    14th July 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023
    2. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    3. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    4. Heads demand better pay deal for teachers as public sector cap is lifted
    5. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom
    6. Ofsted boss 'tears her hair out' over schools that still grade individua...
    7. U-turn over exam paper access for teachers
    8. 'Short on political cover, the MAT system already looks vulnerable'
    9. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...
    10. Machines 'will replace teachers within 10 years'

    Breaking news

    Primary assessment

    SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below national curriculum level

    14th September 2017 at 17:49
    primary assessment written statement

    Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35
    Justine Greening said she would never be complacent about school funding.

    Exclusive: School funding at record levels but 'I am not complacent', insists Greening

    14th September 2017 at 14:22
    primary pupils

    Funding formula should mean £3,500 for every primary pupil

    14th September 2017 at 13:49
    bullying survey

    Exclusive: Bullying so bad a quarter of secondary teachers would not send own child to their school

    14th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now