Revealed: Wakefield City Academies Trust schools to be split between eight sponsors

The 21 schools in the Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) will be divided between eight academy trusts, under plans put forward by the Department for Education today.

As revealed yesterday by Tes, Astrea and Outwood Grange are preferred sponsors for some of the schools.

The other trusts that have been named as preferred sponsors are: Ashton Community Trust, Brigantia Learning Trust, Exceed Academies Trust, Inspiring Futures, Tauheedul Educational Trust and Delta Academies Trust.

Wakefield priority

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have provisionally identified preferred new trusts for each of the 21 academies in the Wakefield City Academies Trust.

“Our priority has been to identify new trusts and to minimise uncertainty for schools and pupils. There is now an opportunity for interested parties to submit views to the department before final decisions are taken.”

The WCAT announced last month that it was giving up all of its 21 schools after concluding it was unable to rapidly improve them.

A period for interested parties to submit information relevant to any, or all, of the 21 academies has now begun.

Once final decisions have been taken, the academies will remain part of WCAT until they are transferred to the new trust.

Preferred trusts for the WCAT academies

