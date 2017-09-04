Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Rise in number of children 'not ready' to start school

    Helen Ward
    6th September 2017 at 00:02
    children struggle to cope with starting school
    Concern over reception pupils starting school unable to speak effectively, use the toilet or make friends

    Children are increasingly likely to arrive at primary school unable to speak effectively or use the toilet independently, a new survey has found.

    More than 86 per cent of heads say reception children are less likely to be ready to take part in classroom activities than five years ago, according to the School Ready? survey of school leaders by the NAHT headteachers’ union and the Family and Childcare Trust, a charity dealing with family issues.

    And almost a quarter of heads said that more than half their reception class were "not ready" for school, according to the survey of 780 school leaders.

    Speech and communication skills – such as children finding it difficult to express themselves and describe what they need – were the most common difficulties, with 97 per cent of headteachers saying they were an issue.

    Personal, social and emotional development – or being able to get along with classmates – was cited as a problem by 94 per cent of heads and physical development, including being toilet trained, was a concern for 78 per cent.

    “We want to see extra money for education, including early education before children start school and renewed investment in critical services for families,” Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary said. “Without proper investment, the youngest and most vulnerable in our society will be starting off behind, with uncertain chances of catching up.”

    The most common reasons highlighted by school leaders for children not being school ready were:

    • Failure to identify and support additional needs early enough (67 per cent)
    • Pressure on parents and family life (66 per cent)
    • Reduction in local services to support families (63 per cent)
    • Reduction in local health services to support families (57 per cent)

     

    Almost 9 in 10 (88 per cent) said inadequate school funding was a barrier to improving school readiness.

    Ellen Broome, chief executive of the Family and Childcare Trust, said: “Four-fifths of school leaders said that children who had no previous early education demonstrated the most challenging issues. There is strong evidence that early education can help to boost children’s outcomes and narrows the gap between disadvantaged children and their peers – but only if it is high quality. The government must make sure that every child can access high-quality early education and that parents can get the right support to help them to give their children the best start in life.”

    Since September 2011, all children have had the option to start school in September after they turn four, rather than the term in which they turn five – which had previously been the practice in many local authorities.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Failure to invest in early years for the disadvantaged will create 'lost generation'

    31st August 2017 at 11:41

    Hands up for a hands-on approach to early years

    4th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Heads say baseline assessments should not be formal tests of 4-year-olds

    22nd June 2017 at 17:56

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    3. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    4. Exclusive: Academy secrets the DfE wanted to hide from you – part 1
    5. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    6. SEND: Five things every teacher should know
    7. Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap w...
    8. Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' ...
    9. 'Scrap Sats and Ofsted so teachers no longer feel like criminals'
    10. Exclusive: This year's Sats spelling test was harder than in 2016, figur...

    Breaking news

    Educational inequality

    Poorest pupils lag more than a year behind richer peers

    6th September 2017 at 00:02
    52 new free schools open at the start of the academic year.

    Four out of five local authorities now have at least one free school open

    6th September 2017 at 00:02
    music, ear, writing, reading, literacy, english, grammar, teaching, bera, conference, british educational research association, dominic wyse, ucl institute of education

    Pupils' 'ear for writing' as important as grammar, says expert

    6th September 2017 at 00:02

    Sturgeon outlines plans for 'most radical change' to Scotland's schools since devolution

    5th September 2017 at 18:16
    free school meals impact on results differs over time

    Free schools meals measure masks north-south divide in pupil poverty

    5th September 2017 at 14:20

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now