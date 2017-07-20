Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Robert Halfon: 'I want the whole of the committee’s work – everything – to link back to social justice'

    Martin George
    21st July 2017 at 05:02
    Robert Halfon, chair of the Commons Education Select Committee.
    DfE
    New chair wants Commons Education Select Committee to be 'crowded' with day-to-day teachers

    Social justice will be the heart of everything the Commons Education Select Committee does, its new chair has pledged.

    Robert Halfon beat five fellow Conservative MPs in last week’s election to the position, weeks after Theresa May sacked him as minster for apprenticeships and skills in the Department for Education.

    Asked about his priorities for the committee, he told Tes: “Are people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds being protected? Is there equality of access? And how can we make it even better? I want the whole of the committee’s work – everything – to link back to social justice.”

    As a backbencher, Mr Halfon was well known as a doughty campaigner on bread-and-butter issues that affect people’s pockets, such as hospital parking charges and petrol prices.

    His efforts to expand the appeal of his party to working-class voters have included a call for the Tories to be renamed the Workers’ Party or Conservative Workers Party. He is himself a member of the Prospect union, which represents professionals, and said he got on “very well” with trade unions as a minister.

    Mr Halfon once proposed that the Conservative Party replace its famous tree logo with a ladder of opportunity – an idea that did not find favour in Downing Street.

    He used the symbol again in his campaign to become committee chair and believes it will help to achieve cross-party agreement on as politically charged issues as school funding by serving as a reminder of the committee’s purpose.

    “If we have our ladders on the wall in front of us all the time, the ladder of social justice, the ladder of standards, skills and productivity, I don’t see why we can’t do it,” he said.

    And he wants to reach out to frontline teachers. While he was careful to say how much he values the evidence of experts, he added: “What I would love is a focus on practitioners, so I want it crowded with apprentices giving evidence, day-to-day teachers who are actually teaching now, not just activists within the NUT, but a teacher from a school, a headteacher from a school, charity workers.”

    This is an edited article from the 21 July edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Former DfE minister Robert Halfon to chair Education Select Committee

    13th July 2017 at 10:31

    Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 10:41

    General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on

    9th June 2017 at 10:41

    Government unveils six new 'opportunity areas' to target schools in 'social mobility cold spots'

    18th January 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, ...
    2. WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet t...
    3. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    4. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    5. Government approves just one maths mastery textbook
    6. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    7. Progress 8 methodology to change next year after angry school leaders ra...
    8. Exclusive: Justine Greening confirms 90 per cent EBacc target to be push...
    9. Sats: Writing assessment changes need time 'to bed in', says Greening
    10. Sats: Fewer than one in four pupils reach expected standard in science

    Breaking news

    University

    Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’

    21st July 2017 at 06:01
    Peer on peer abuse

    Exclusive: Almost half of councils provide no guidance on sexual assaults by pupils

    21st July 2017 at 04:03
    Many children's goal is "simply to survive their education"

    Scottish schools blighted by “prejudice, bullying and sexual harassment”, says report

    21st July 2017 at 00:01
    maths smith report

    Smith report: Maths to 18 is 'unrealistic' owing to teacher shortages

    20th July 2017 at 18:10
    maths mastery

    Government approves just one maths mastery textbook

    20th July 2017 at 18:06

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now