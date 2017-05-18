Register
    Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive

    Will Hazell
    18th May 2017 at 16:49
    NAHT general secretary to take over at Teach First after Brett Wigdortz stands down in September

    Russell Hobby has been announced as the next chief executive of Teach First.

    Mr Hobby, the current general secretary of the NAHT heads' union, will take over at the social mobility charity in September when chief executive and founder Brett Wigdortz stands down.

    Mr Wigdortz announced in January he was moving on from the organisation he set up 15 years ago, which has grown to be the UK's largest graduate recruiter. He will remain Teach First's honorary president. 

    Mr Hobby said he was "hugely excited" to be joining Teach First. 

    "Over the last 15 years I have watched the Teach First movement grow from a handful of raw recruits to the national scale and influence it has today," he said.

    "Yet it has never lost its focus on young people, their enormous potential and the power of teachers and leaders to change lives. 

    "I’m looking forward to building on all that has been achieved," he added.

    'Clear commitment'

    Paul Drechsler, Teach First's chair, said: “We are delighted that Russell will become Teach First’s next chief executive.

    "He has shown a clear commitment to continuing the success of Teach First and demonstrated he is dedicated to ensuring every child, no matter their background, gets access to a world-class education. 

    "The recruitment panel – which included trustees, Teach First alumni and head teachers – were impressed by his passion for ending educational inequality, his track record in educational leadership and wealth of experience and expertise.”

    Mr Wigdortz said: "Russell is one the UK’s most experienced and expert figures in education. I am absolutely delighted he will now lead this movement on to further success.”

    Mr Hobby is departing the NAHT in September after seven years at the helm. He will be replaced by Paul Whiteman, who was confirmed as "general secretary designate" of the union yesterday

    Prior to joining the NAHT, Mr Hobby founded and led the education practice for management consultancy the Hay Group.

    Comments

