Russell Hobby to stand down as NAHT general secretary

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT heads' union, has announced he is to stand down.

Mr Hobby is to leave his position at the union in September, after seven years at the helm.

“It has been a privilege to lead NAHT, to work alongside and in support of such dedicated professionals, and I’m proud of our record on speaking up for children and school leaders in the UK," he said.

“I am announcing my intent to leave now so that we have plenty of time to elect the right person as NAHT’s next general secretary.

“But there is much still to do in the time that remains. Tackling the funding crisis for schools, early years and children’s services remains a high priority for us.”

'A respected and inspiring leader'

Kim Johnson, NAHT's president, said: “Russell is a respected and inspiring leader who has transformed the association during his time as general secretary.

“His diplomacy and vision have made NAHT an influential voice for school leaders.

“In September he will leave NAHT at the centre of the education debate.”

NAHT officials will meet next week to plan the process of electing Mr Hobby’s successor, with a new general secretary to be in post at the start of the next academic year.

His departure comes at a time of great change among education unions. The Association of School and College Leaders is electing a new general secretary, and members of the NUT and ATL unions are being balloted on whether their associations should merge.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook