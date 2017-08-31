Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed

    Helen Ward
    31st August 2017 at 10:27
    progress scores
    The floor standard remains the same as in 2016, but coasting definition is still not published

    The floor standard for primary schools has been announced today by the government.

    The Department for Education (DfE) has confirmed that that floor standard will be the same as last year, with attainment element set at 65 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in the reading, writing and maths in the KS2 Sats and the progress scores set at -5 in reading, -5 in maths and -7 in writing.

    floor standard and progress scores for 2017

    Source: DfE

    But it adds that the coasting definition, which is based on three years of data, will be confirmed later in the autumn.

    Schools will be given their individual progress scores today, which will indicate whether they are above the government’s floor standard or not.

    If a school falls below the floor standard, it could be turned into an academy, or if already an academy, have a change of sponsor.

    But the government has said that no single piece of data will be used to determine any decision on intervention.

    The DfE has also published a table showing the distribution of schools’ provisional progress scores. Schools below the progress element of the floor standard in an individual subject will be in the bottom five per cent of that subject.

    Distribution of schools' provisional progress scores

    distribution of progress scores

    Source: DfE

    This year, nationally, 61 per cent of 10- and 11-year-old pupils reached the expected standard in all of reading, writing and maths. This was a rise from 53 per cent in 2016. 

    The KS2 Sats local authority statistics were also published today and show that the variation between authorities' results has closed since last year, but the gap is still described as "considerable" by the DfE. The widest gap is in reading, where the minimum percentage was 61 per cent of pupils reaching the expected standard and the maximum was 86 per cent.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sats results: Variation between local authorities shrinks – but the gap is still 'considerable'

    31st August 2017 at 09:44

    Exclusive: Nearly a quarter of pupils failed controversial Sats semi-colon question

    30th August 2017 at 06:03

    Sats: Publishing markers' guidance 'risks adding to teacher stress'

    9th August 2017 at 11:13

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    3. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    4. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    5. Exclusive: Nearly a quarter of pupils failed controversial Sats semi-col...
    6. 'Because he's worth it,' Harris founder defends Sir Dan Moynihan's £420k...
    7. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    8. Teacher wellbeing: 'You should never become so exhausted that you irrati...
    9. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    10. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'

    Breaking news

    Exam

    Exams regulator Ofqual to review rules around teachers writing exam papers

    31st August 2017 at 15:09
    Teacher recruitment

    Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by 10 per cent

    31st August 2017 at 14:55
    education datalab analysis of ks2 sats 2017

    Sats results: KS2 writing assessments 'more consistent than last year'

    31st August 2017 at 14:48
    smf report on disadvantaged children in early years

    Failure to invest in early years for the disadvantaged will create 'lost generation'

    31st August 2017 at 11:41
    Admissions

    School admissions appeals fall, new DfE statistics show

    31st August 2017 at 09:57

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now