Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sats 'grade inflation' has added thousands to house prices

    Helen Ward
    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    sats borderlining caused house price inflation
    Practice of upgrading pupils who missed Sats threshold by a few marks has stopped – but the effects on neighbourhoods can still be seen

    Sats "grade inflation" at primary schools has pushed up house prices by as much as £7,000, according to new research.

    Researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) examined the impact of a process known as "borderlining", whereby Sats papers that were up to three marks below the pass mark were rechecked by the original marker and possibly upgraded.

    Borderlining was abolished in 2007 by the Department for Education, following evidence that the procedure caused grade inflation in primary schools for thousands of students. In total, an estimated 300,000 pupils were upgraded.

    The researchers looked at data from more than 23,000 neighbourhoods in England between 1998 to 2007.

    The study, published as a QMUL working paper, found that parents’ willingness to relocate based on the boosted test scores meant that a 3 percentage point increase in the number of students scoring above expectations in key stage 2 English tests increased house prices by 1.5 per cent.

    “What our study shows is that even very small levels of grade inflation can make a significant impact on house prices,” said Erich Battistin, professor of economics at QMUL and lead author of the study.

    “The reason for this is well documented by previous studies: parents respond to even the smallest marginal differences in the performance of local schools. Over time, this has a significant effect on the composition of the local neighbourhood and makes the area less affordable for poorer families."

    The effect on prices is more dramatic in areas with more than one good school.

    Co-author Dr Lorenzo Neri said parents were more likely to move to areas with a number of highly rated schools, and in these areas the combined grade inflation of more than one school could increase house prices by 3 per cent, or £7,000 (based on 2015 prices).

    “It’s not new to show that prices and demography are influenced by quality, but what we show is that they can be affected significantly even by a false perception of quality.

    "It’s not really there, it’s just statistical noise – sometimes generated by the benign intentions of markers to bump up marginal students, not necessarily for accountability purposes,” said Neri.

    The researchers also show that the effects go beyond house prices, demonstrating that neighbourhoods in the catchment of schools with more grade inflation experienced a more pronounced increase in the number of grocery shops, restaurants and coffee houses surrounding schools, most likely because local retailers respond to the arrival of richer homeowners.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sats: Fewer schools have results quashed

    7th November 2017 at 15:01

    Sats reading test was 'unduly hard' says exams watchdog

    5th October 2017 at 11:02

    Sats results: KS2 writing assessments 'more consistent than last year'

    31st August 2017 at 14:48

    Sats: Writing assessment changes need time 'to bed in', says Greening

    20th July 2017 at 00:02

    #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors

    10th July 2017 at 10:49

    Most read

    1. Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics
    2. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    3. 'Clear as mud': Teachers react to KS2 writing assessment changes
    4. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Pupils being harmed by schools 'gaming' the system to climb league tables
    7. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    8. Coasting definition for all schools for 2017 revealed
    9. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...
    10. 'Schools are constantly being asked to do more with less – they can't so...

    Breaking news

    ‘Outdated and incoherent’ RE curriculum needs overhaul, academics say

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    Union sets Chancellor 'five tests' for Budget

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    We reveal the teaching unions' pay demands

    Exclusive: the pay deal unions want for teachers

    17th November 2017 at 00:03

    Cash-strapped schools will run out of reserves by 2019, school business professionals warn

    17th November 2017 at 00:03
    The government has launched a consultation on the eligibility for free school meals.

    An 'extra 50,000 pupils' eligible for free school meals under universal credit shake up

    16th November 2017 at 17:53

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now