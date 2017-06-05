Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sats: Jump in marks needed for seven-year-olds to reach expected standard in reading

    Helen Ward
    5th June 2017 at 17:19
    Conversion tables showing how many marks are needed to reach the expected level in each subject are being emailed to schools today

    The scores needed by six and seven-year-old pupils to reach the expected standard in their key stage 1 tests were emailed to schools by the Standards and Testing Agency (STA) today.

    In reading, the score needed has jumped from 22 out of 40 last year to 25 out of 40 this year.

    In spelling, grammar and punctuation there has been a slight drop, from 25 out of 40 marks last year to 24 out of 40 marks this year. In maths, pupils were at the expected level if they got 36 out of 60 marks – a drop from 37 out of 60 in 2016.

    Teachers expected the scores to be published on the Department for Education website today, as set out in the government's arrangements for the tests. But the STA has instead emailed them directly to schools.

    Michael Tidd, deputy head at Edgewood primary, Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, said: “The increase of three points needed to meet the expected standard at KS1 will raise questions for schools about the forthcoming KS2 scaled score conversions. The change from 22 to 25 marks represents a shift from 55 per cent to more than 62 per cent required to meet the expected standard.

    "After feeling so positive following the Year 6 reading test this year - particularly in comparison last year's very challenging paper - schools and heads may now be wondering whether the apparently fairer structure in this year's tests might lead to much higher thresholds in Year 6 too.”

    The KS1 tests were administered and marked by teachers in May. There are no set days for the tests and pupils in the same school may take the test on different days, although each pupil must only take each test once.

    The reading and maths test results are used by teachers to support their teacher assessment judgements. The teacher assessment is reported, but the test results are not.

    The tables sent to schools show what raw score is needed on the test to achieve the scaled score, where a scaled score of 100 means the pupil has met the expected level.

    The tables are below:

    Mathematics

    maths key stage 1 scaled scores conversion table

    Reading

    reading ks1 scaled score conversion table

    Grammar, punctuation and spelling

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

    22nd May 2017 at 18:40

    Spag test leak makes a 'mockery' of the exam system, says teacher who discovered mistake

    21st April 2016 at 11:34

    The politician who took a Sats test: ‘I felt the anxiety of being tested – it’s time to abolish Sats’

    31st May 2017 at 11:12

    Most read

    1. Exclusive: Teachers' vote is shifting dramatically towards Labour
    2. 'The new GCSE English exams are a fine example of "going off half-cocked"'
    3. 'When it comes to politics, teachers' number one responsibility is to nu...
    4. Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils...
    5. Why school reports matter – and 4 ways to make them better
    6. 'Teachers are attacked, criticised and micro-managed ─ it is no wonder t...
    7. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    8. Your 10-point checklist for maximising learning time in lessons
    9. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    10. Be an enabler, not a dictator

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Ofsted trials three-day inspections amid warnings they 'will make teachers ill'

    5th June 2017 at 16:01

    Election countdown: School goats to predict winning party

    5th June 2017 at 15:26
    Polling station

    Four in 10 parents say education is key in deciding their vote, poll shows

    3rd June 2017 at 00:01
    Message in a bottle

    Exclusive: Pupils risking their lives as mental health services collapse

    2nd June 2017 at 06:01

    Exclusive: #humiliation - how more teachers are falling victim to pupils' cruel online 'pranks'

    2nd June 2017 at 05:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now