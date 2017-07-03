Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads

    Helen Ward
    4th July 2017 at 07:07
    sats results
    National results will be published later today

    Sats results were returned to schools today, with headteachers taking to Twitter to share news of how their pupils had done.

    More than 500,000 ten and 11-year-old pupils took tests in reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) in May.

    Pupils’ writing ability is not tested, but instead assessed by their teachers against a framework, which sets out the criteria that have to be met before a child can be judged as working at the expected standard, or at greater depth within the expected standard.

    The results are released to schools overnight, but the national results won't be out until later today.

     

     

    For some it was worth the wait

     

    But for some of those commenting on the TES forums it was not such good news.

    "BIG boundary shift in reading, and 2 of mine missed it by one mark each. Grrr." said one contributor.

    "Looking at everyone else who has posted our results look rubbish. Then again, I felt the same last year and we were above national in maths, reading and combined, so there is hope I guess..." said another.

    And after the long wait - it's into work ...

     

     

    The government also published the tables which show how many marks are needed in each subject to reach a scaled score of 100, which is the "expected standard".

    This year pupils needed 26 out of 50 in reading, 57 out of 110 in maths and 36 out of 70 in spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) to reach the expected standard.

    This compares to 21 out of 50 needed in reading last year, 60 out of 110 needed in maths and 43 out of 70 needed in Spag. The jump in the marks needed to pass the reading test comes after Year 6 teachers had reported that the reading test this year was “kinder” than it was in 2016.

    But the maths test left some children in tears.

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Parents under fire for tweeting answers from Sats paper

    12th May 2017 at 09:34

    'When the KS2 Sats dust has settled, it won't be the children who are winners – and it won't be the teachers'

    5th May 2017 at 15:01

    Morpurgo: 'Dark spider' of Sats is bringing fear to classrooms

    2nd May 2017 at 17:14

    Most read

    1. ‘Teaching drove me to a breakdown after 17 years in the classroom’
    2. Sats: Anxious wait for test results in reading, writing and maths
    3. What are the key dates for the 2017 Sats
    4. Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn
    5. 'Teachers don't need flashy wellbeing schemes, they just need a humble s...
    6. Steve Coogan becomes latest celebrity to join school funding protests
    7. Sats: 'The pressure on schools and heads feels higher than ever – here's...
    8. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    9. Four questions to ask yourself about classroom innovation
    10. Greening 'demands £1bn' to protect school funding

    Breaking news

    sats results 2017 naht prelim

    Sats: Today's results should be taken 'with a pinch of salt', heads warn

    4th July 2017 at 00:02
    anne longfield, children's commissioner, report, disadvantage, poverty, carers, children, vulnerable, high risk

    Millions of pupils are living vulnerable lives, children's commissioner warns

    4th July 2017 at 00:02
    lateness, fines, behaviour, fixed penalty notice, parents, children, schools, local authority, dfe, department for education

    Government backs councils' decision to fine parents for pupils' lateness

    3rd July 2017 at 20:04
    letter_writing.jpg

    Thousands of heads write to MPs calling for more school funding

    3rd July 2017 at 18:00
    Pay cap

    Teaching union calls on Greening to give review body permission to bust pay cap

    3rd July 2017 at 17:28

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now