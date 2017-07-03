Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads

Sats results were returned to schools today, with headteachers taking to Twitter to share news of how their pupils had done.

More than 500,000 ten and 11-year-old pupils took tests in reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) in May.

Pupils’ writing ability is not tested, but instead assessed by their teachers against a framework, which sets out the criteria that have to be met before a child can be judged as working at the expected standard, or at greater depth within the expected standard.

The results are released to schools overnight, but the national results won't be out until later today.

I used to wait up for party things like News Year and my Birthday... I now wait up for SATs results - just not the same really... — Old Primary Head (@Oldprimaryhead1) 3 July 2017

For some it was worth the wait

morning! I'm happy. very pleased I stayed up. hope others are too — nina capek (@ninacapek) 3 July 2017

But for some of those commenting on the TES forums it was not such good news.

"BIG boundary shift in reading, and 2 of mine missed it by one mark each. Grrr." said one contributor.

"Looking at everyone else who has posted our results look rubbish. Then again, I felt the same last year and we were above national in maths, reading and combined, so there is hope I guess..." said another.

And after the long wait - it's into work ...

If the government really felt strongly about teacher workload, they would stop releasing KS2 SATs results at midnight on a week day!#ks2sats — Rob Hackett (@MisterHackett) 3 July 2017

The government also published the tables which show how many marks are needed in each subject to reach a scaled score of 100, which is the "expected standard".

This year pupils needed 26 out of 50 in reading, 57 out of 110 in maths and 36 out of 70 in spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) to reach the expected standard.

This compares to 21 out of 50 needed in reading last year, 60 out of 110 needed in maths and 43 out of 70 needed in Spag. The jump in the marks needed to pass the reading test comes after Year 6 teachers had reported that the reading test this year was “kinder” than it was in 2016.

But the maths test left some children in tears.