    Sats: What marks are needed to reach the expected standard in each subject?

    Helen Ward
    17th March 2017 at 09:06
    sats results
    Pass mark rises in reading, but drops in maths and Spag

    The threshold marks for the Sats tests taken by more than 500,000 10- and 11-year-olds this year were published by the Department for Education today.

    The tables show the possible scores on the reading, maths and spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) tests for 2017. 

    By reading across the table, teachers can convert each pupil's score to a scaled score. A scaled score of 100 means the pupil has met the expected standard.

    The tables show that children needed to get 26 marks out of 50 in the reading test in 2017 than in 2016 to reach the expected level, five more marks than in 2016.

    In maths, the pass mark has dropped three marks. It is 57 out of 110 this year – down from 60 out of 110 in 2016.

    And in Spag, pupils needed 36 out 70 this year to reach the expected standard – down seven marks from 43 out of 70 in 2016.

    Reading

    reading scaled score conversion table

     

    Maths

    maths conversion table

    maths second conversion table

    English grammar, punctuation and spelling 

    spag scaled score conversion table 2017

    Source: Standards and Testing Agency, 2017 key stage 2 scaled score conversion tables

    For all the latest news and views on Sats, visit our specialised Sats hub.

    Comments

