Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors

More concerns have been raised about the marking of this year's Sats, with teachers taking to Twitter over the weekend to share examples of questions which they felt were incorrectly marked.

Using the hashtag #Satsshambles teachers pointed out multiple examples of questions which they thought were wrongly scored.

How many is 'a group' of words?

Have seen lots of these. pic.twitter.com/EjIxTF7KES — Steven Smith (@Ste_Smith) July 7, 2017

This is a common one too. Why only one mark when mark scheme says any of the following combinations pic.twitter.com/fgkiNoj8vZ — Steven Smith (@Ste_Smith) July 7, 2017

So we can have more of this? pic.twitter.com/Q50RdrPFt4 — Debra Kidd (@debrakidd) July 5, 2017

Teachers speculated about what could account for some of the errors.

Perhaps accounts for that then. The top M hanging just out the box. Answer is correct! pic.twitter.com/QZO0KaZeFI — Alex Rawlings (@MrARawlings) July 7, 2017

According to a commenter on one of Tes' forums, markers have had significantly more marking to do this year. They said that last year they marked nearly 19,000, but this year it's been over 28,000.

Brian Walton, headteacher of Brookside Academy in Street, Somerset who tweets @Oldprimaryhead1, has been encouraging schools to tweet examples of marking errors and said by this morning he had had 4,845 Twitter notifications.

Mr Walton said the marking issue "could be on an unprecedented scale".

The general secretary of the NUT, Kevin Courtney, has asked teachers to flag up examples of the errors.

Anyone know of any SATs marking problems; besides the semi colon debacle? — Kevin Courtney (@cyclingkev) July 7, 2017

The new evidence of errors comes after teachers expressed outrage on Friday over pupils whose correct answer has been marked wrong by examiners in the spelling, punctuation and grammar Sats test.

Some children who accurately positioned a semicolon in a sentence have had their answer marked wrong, while others have been told their answer is correct.