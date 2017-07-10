Register
    #Satsshambles: Teachers angered by 'unprecedented' marking errors

    Will Hazell
    10th July 2017 at 10:49
    Sats
    Teachers flag up multiple examples of incorrectly marked questions

    More concerns have been raised about the marking of this year's Sats, with teachers taking to Twitter over the weekend to share examples of questions which they felt were incorrectly marked. 

    Using the hashtag #Satsshambles teachers pointed out multiple examples of questions which they thought were wrongly scored.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Teachers speculated about what could account for some of the errors.

     

    According to a commenter on one of Tes' forums, markers have had significantly more marking to do this year. They said that last year they marked nearly 19,000, but this year it's been over 28,000.

    Brian Walton, headteacher of Brookside Academy in Street, Somerset who tweets @Oldprimaryhead1, has been encouraging schools to tweet examples of marking errors and said by this morning he had had 4,845 Twitter notifications.

    Mr Walton said the marking issue "could be on an unprecedented scale".

    The general secretary of the NUT, Kevin Courtney, has asked teachers to flag up examples of the errors.

     

     

    The new evidence of errors comes after teachers expressed outrage on Friday over pupils whose correct answer has been marked wrong by examiners in the spelling, punctuation and grammar Sats test.

    Some children who accurately positioned a semicolon in a sentence have had their answer marked wrong, while others have been told their answer is correct.

     

