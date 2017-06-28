School buildings more than four storeys high to undergo cladding checks

All school buildings taller than four storeys are being analysed to find out what external cladding they use, the government has said.

In an answer to a written parliamentary question, schools minister Nick Gibb said: "The government is taking the potential impact from the Grenfell Tower seriously and, as such, we are taking a strategic approach to the assessment of the wider public sector estate.

"The department is undertaking an analysis of all school buildings to identify those over four storeys high, to ensure we include all buildings that are over 18 metres in our analysis.

"This analysis is to establish what, if any, external cladding has been used on these buildings."

His answer followed a question from Labour's Ian Murray, who asked education secretary Justine Greening "whether schools and education establishments are fully compliant with fire and safety regulations; and if she will ensure that checks will be made to ensure the safety of schools".

The announcement follows the revelation yesterday that 95 towers in 32 local authority areas in England have so far failed fire safety tests.

Health and safety 'seen as an afterthought'

The tests were conducted in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire on 14 June, which is feared to have killed at least 79 people.

Today the NUT, ATL and Fire Brigades Union have written to Ms Greening asking the government to confirm reports that it has decided to abandon changes to water down fire protection for schools.

The three unions have also called on the government to bring forward legislation to require sprinklers to be fitted to all new schools, review schools built since 2010 without sprinklers to determine whether they are safe, and to urgently check fire safety measures, including the suitability of cladding used on school buildings.

Kevin Courtney, NUT general secretary, said: “For far too long the government has viewed health and safety as a ‘red tape’ burden. It has been seen as an after-thought and an opportunity to try to cut corners and save money. We all now know the terrible consequences of that approach."

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "Nothing can be more important than protecting children from harm. Fire safety standards and wider building and other safety measures in all schools must be improved with urgency."

Mary Bousted, ATL general secretary, added: "Keeping pupils and staff safe is far more important than penny-pinching.”

