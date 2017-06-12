School life of gifted pupils subject of new BBC documentary

Six pupils are being filmed over three critical years in their school life in a new BBC documentary on social mobility.

Gifted will follow the "highly promising" children from the age of 13 to 16, at home and in the classroom.

The BBC Two series will examine "why social mobility in the UK is thought to be the worst in the developed world".

The series, made by Blast! Films, aims to explore the reasons why a significant proportion of promising children from low-income backgrounds underperform at GCSE. It will also highlight the work of the teachers who are aiming to overcome this problem.

Viewers will also meet the families and friends of the children – all from low-income backgrounds – in the years running up to and including their GCSEs.

The six-part series will see two episodes broadcast each year from 2018.

Gifted is one of several BBC titles announced at the Sheffield Documentary Festival and follows the success of programmes such as Murdered by my Father and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

