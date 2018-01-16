Register
    School of rock: Nationwide tour to find ‘roadie’ talent in England's sixth forms

    Will Hazell
    16th January 2018 at 17:16
    Roadie
    Former Muse tour director to visit sixth forms across the country

    At some point in their lives, many people dream of working as a "roadie" for their favourite band – setting up equipment, pulling it apart and generally allowing musicians to do their stuff on tour.

    In a bid to track down the next generation of roadie talent, an education centre is going on a tour of its own. But rather than hitting Glastonbury Festival or Wembley Arena, they’re visiting the nation’s schools.

    The Backstage Academy, a live events training centre that awards degrees accredited by the University of Bolton, is visiting sixth forms across England and Wales.

    Instrumental roles

    The idea is the brainchild of Glen Rowe, the academy’s managing director. A former tour director for Muse, Mr Rowe has also been on the road with The Thrills, Ronnie Wood, Ginger Baker, Hard-Fi, The Kooks, Magic Numbers, Amy MacDonald and Gareth Gates.

    “Every music festival, stadium gig and world tour needs an army of highly skilled production personnel to bring them to life," he says.

    “Production managers, sound engineers, lighting designers, guitar technicians, riggers, carpenters and tour managers are just some of the roles instrumental in creating live events.”

    Roadie time trials

    Mr Rowe will be visiting the schools in a genuine tour bus, and students will be able to try their hand at loading and unloading a tour trailer in a time trial.

    At the end of the tour, the fastest sixth form will receive £2,000 to spend on technical equipment of their choice.

    Mr Rowe added: “Creative industries are booming now, contributing £91.8 billion to the UK economy. 

    “Importantly, the industry has increased its value by more than 50 per cent in the last five years, with no signs that growth is stagnating. 

    “Working in live events is both highly skilled but great fun and can be very well rewarded.”

    Comments

