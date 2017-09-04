Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Schools are harming low-ability pupils' chances by teaching in sets, academics say

    Adi Bloom
    5th September 2017 at 00:02
    They argue that schools are rejecting mixed-ability classes, despite research evidence in their favour

    Academics have accused schools of harming lower-ability pupils' chances of success by continuing to set and stream children by ability.

    They say that schools are teaching pupils in ability-based groups, despite research showing that this can be detrimental to lower-ability pupils' results.

    Schools' decisions are influenced by fears of parental responses to mixed-ability teaching, the academics say.

    The research, carried out by academics including Becky Francis, director of the UCL Institute of Education, and Louise Archer, professor of sociology of education at King’s College London, said that setting – where pupils are grouped into ability-based groups for individual subjects – is overwhelmingly used for maths and English, in primary and secondary schools.

    The academics had no problem at all recruiting 120 secondary schools that teach pupils in sets for the study they were conducting.

    However, they struggled to find even 20 schools that taught pupils in mixed-ability classes. They eventually found 17 such schools, recruited from across England.

    'Unconventional'

    Survey data also revealed a widespread reluctance among schools to adopt mixed-ability teaching. Some staff members said it would be viewed as “unconventional” by parents, who would avoid the school as a result.

    One teacher told researchers: “Differentiation…to stretch and challenge [the] more able without causing disappointment to [the] less able in the same class seems challenging.”

    Another said: “The teachers are measured on progress, so they are going to be worried about trying something new.”

    Becky Taylor, of the UCL Institute of Education, the lead author of the paper, said: “Mixed-attainment grouping is widely seen as difficult and unconventional, and therefore risky. It is student attainment outcomes which suffer as a result of this fear.”

    'Negative impact'

    In their paper, presented this week at the annual British Educational Research Association conference, the academics stated: “It is well-established that attainment-based grouping has little, if any, overall benefit in terms of student outcomes.

    “Indeed, it has been demonstrated multiple times that, while small achievement gains may be made by higher-attaining students, the impact on students in lower-attaining groups is negative.”

    The government-backed Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) found that low-attaining pupils who were placed into ability-based sets or streams tended to fall behind by one or two months per year on average, compared with similar pupils in mixed-ability classes.

    It added: “It appears likely that routine setting or streaming arrangements undermine low attainers’ confidence, and discourage the belief that attainment can be improved through effort.”

    But the EEF also found that ability-based sets had a positive effect on the highest-attaining pupils: they tended to make between one and two months' additional progress when setted or streamed, though a similar effect could be achieved using targeted interventions.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Academies have failed as ‘battering ram for high standards’, argues leading education academic

    22nd June 2017 at 13:30

    New English GCSE 'may be putting pupils off reading'

    24th August 2017 at 00:02

    Sir Kevan Collins appointed ‘evidence champion’ for social mobility 'cold spots'

    12th July 2017 at 10:53

    Why do we set in maths when all the evidence tells us not to?

    4th August 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Teacher stress: 'The workload wasn't what broke me – it was the change i...
    2. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    3. Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' ...
    4. Marginal gains: Small changes that make a big difference to your teaching
    5. 'Why must girls' school uniforms be less practical and less comfortable ...
    6. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    7. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    8. Taking the man out of behaviour management
    9. 'Struggling with mixed attainment in maths? Pre-teaching is the answer'
    10. 'School leaders don’t have the skill or the budget to effectively perfor...

    Breaking news

    universities, academies, free schools, mats, multi-academy trust, sponsorship, research, bera, british educational research association, conference

    Top universities aren't interested in sponsoring academies, research finds

    5th September 2017 at 00:02
    The government is reported to be preparing to lift the public sector pay cap.

    Call for 'significant' teacher pay rise amid reports public sector cap will be lifted

    4th September 2017 at 18:08
    spelling test harder this year than 2016

    Exclusive: This year's Sats spelling test was harder than in 2016, figures suggest

    4th September 2017 at 16:13

    WATCH: Maggie MacDonnell and Natasha Devon talk mental health live

    4th September 2017 at 11:18
    Ofsted raised concerns about the Education Central Multi Academy Trust.

    Ofsted calls for urgent improvements at university-sponsored academy trust

    4th September 2017 at 11:17

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now