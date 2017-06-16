Schools asked to wear #GreenForGrenfell
Schools across west London are set to unite to raise money for people affected by Wednesday's tragic fire at Grenfell Tower.
The Fulham College Academy Trust is urging pupils and staff to show their support and solidarity by donating money and wearing #GreenforGrenfell on 23 June.
The idea has struck a chord across the tri-borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster, with 50 schools pledging to take part in just 12 hours.
'We wanted to do something'
Peter Haylock, the executive principal of Fulham College Academy Trust, said: "Some of the students wanted to do bake sales and activities to raise money, but we wanted to make it as powerful as possible and do something a lot more global than that.
"Our students really want to try and do something positive to try to help with such a tragic situation. As many schools as we can get wearing green on Friday, the better – it would be great to see it go national."
Denise Fox, Vice Principal of Fulham Cross Girls' School, said: "One of our ex-pupils is missing, the pupils know a lot of the people involved and you just feel so helpless. We wanted to do something to involve the whole community."
All money donated will go to the Kensington and Chelsea Foundation’s Grenfell Tower Appeal, which has been set up with the support of the London Emergency Trust Fund. You can donate here. Use the hashtag #GreenforGrenfell on Twitter.
