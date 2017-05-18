Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Schools get five extra years to hit EBacc target under Tory plans

    Charlotte Santry
    18th May 2017 at 12:54
    Exam
    The Conservative Party manifesto sets out plans to require schools to enter at least 90 per cent of pupils for the five EBacc subjects by 2025, instead of 2020.

    The target for schools to enter 90 per cent of pupils for the English Baccalaureate GCSE subjects would not have to be hit until 2025, under a Conservative Party manifesto plan published today.

    The previous deadline for 90 per cent of pupils to sit GCSEs in English, mathematics, history or geography, the sciences and a language was 2020.

    The manifesto states: "We will expect 75 per cent of pupils to have been entered for the EBacc combination of GCSEs by the end of the next parliament, with 90 per cent of pupils studying this combination of academic GCSEs by 2025."

    The move follows concerns from headteachers about the target, partly due to a shortage of language teachers.

    Calls for the EBacc to be broadened to include more technical subjects appear to have been ignored.

    The manifesto adds: "We will ensure all children have access to an academic, knowledge-rich curriculum. We will introduce a curriculum fund to encourage Britain’s leading cultural and scientific institutions, like the British Museum and others to help develop knowledge-rich materials for our schools, and we will ensure that assessments at the end of primary school draw from a rich knowledge base, and reduce teaching to the test." 

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Teachers of EBacc subjects are leaving the profession, research shows

    16th May 2017 at 09:01

    Music in schools 'could face extinction because of EBacc'

    9th March 2017 at 18:33

    Exclusive: DfE could water down 90 per cent EBacc target

    9th March 2017 at 08:41

    Top Tory throws weight behind EBacc changes

    15th February 2017 at 10:29

    Most read

    1. Six ways to succeed in teaching interviews
    2. A guide to surviving your first five years in the classroom
    3. 'The contempt with which politicians hold our state schools, and those w...
    4. Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant...
    5. 7 things to never do if you teach at your child's school
    6. Teacher sabbaticals promised by Labour
    7. 'Students need time to practise their science – but instead they are tau...
    8. The UK's first university centre for improving mental health in schools ...
    9. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    10. 'Primary Sats are a cancerous growth on our education system. It is time...

    Breaking news

    cash

    Tories' promised cash boost could amount to 'shuffling money around', heads warn

    18th May 2017 at 12:46
    Theresa May

    New Tory pledges: school admissions review, lower EBacc target, and student loan relief for teachers

    18th May 2017 at 12:34

    Number of pupils on term-time holidays rises following High Court judgement

    18th May 2017 at 11:01
    formal learning too young

    Exclusive: Formal learning starts too young, say early years teachers

    18th May 2017 at 10:01
    School lunches

    Tories to promise schools an extra £650m a year by scrapping free infant lunches

    18th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now