    Schools just want to have funds, Twitter teachers say

    Adi Bloom
    8th March 2017 at 11:56
    A new online campaign protests against school funding cuts ahead of today's Spring Budget

    Teachers and parents have taken to Twitter to protest about cuts to school funding.

    The #schoolsjustwannahavefunds campaign comes ahead of today’s Spring Budget, when chancellor Philip Hammond will set out the government’s spending priorities.

    Yesterday, the government announced it would be providing £500 million for free schools and to maintain existing buildings.

    However, schools are having to save £3 billion by 2020, which risks damaging children's education, government-spending watchdog the National Audit Office has said.

    Heads have resigned or threatened to resign over the cuts, and there is mounting political pressure for the government to pump more money into schools.

    And now, Twitter users are telling the government unequivocally what spending cuts will mean for their schools:

     

     

    Many have taken the opportunity to show that cuts are not just hypothetical figures on a spreadsheet – they mean real shortages for real pupils: 

     

     

    Inevitably, this meant that attention was focused on Theresa May's decision to introduce new grammar schools. There seemed to be a consensus that this would help the rich, while depriving the poor: 

     

     

    In another pre-Budget announcement, Mr Hammond revealed at the weekend that new T-levels would replace thousands of post-16 qualifications. 

     

