Schools just want to have funds, Twitter teachers say

Teachers and parents have taken to Twitter to protest about cuts to school funding.

The #schoolsjustwannahavefunds campaign comes ahead of today’s Spring Budget, when chancellor Philip Hammond will set out the government’s spending priorities.

Yesterday, the government announced it would be providing £500 million for free schools and to maintain existing buildings.

However, schools are having to save £3 billion by 2020, which risks damaging children's education, government-spending watchdog the National Audit Office has said.

Heads have resigned or threatened to resign over the cuts, and there is mounting political pressure for the government to pump more money into schools.

And now, Twitter users are telling the government unequivocally what spending cuts will mean for their schools:

Cuts mean fewer teachers and TAs, bigger classes, fewer resources, less SEND support- did parents vote for this? #schoolsjustwannahavefunds — Celia Dignan (@CeliaDignan) March 7, 2017

Many have taken the opportunity to show that cuts are not just hypothetical figures on a spreadsheet – they mean real shortages for real pupils:

Kids at our local secondary, reading history texts on mobile phones - can't afford photocopying. How wrong? #schoolsjustwannahavefunds — FairFundingforAll (@HaringeyParents) March 7, 2017

Inevitably, this meant that attention was focused on Theresa May's decision to introduce new grammar schools. There seemed to be a consensus that this would help the rich, while depriving the poor:

All very well to make education the prerogative of the rich - but rich kids don't always have the best brains. #schoolsjustwannahavefunds — Jan Siegel (@Siegel_Jan) March 8, 2017

#schoolsjustwannahavefunds expropriation for the nation pic.twitter.com/tRe5IMJKIR — Pigeon of the People (@ProlePigeon) March 7, 2017

In another pre-Budget announcement, Mr Hammond revealed at the weekend that new T-levels would replace thousands of post-16 qualifications.

