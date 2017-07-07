Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Schools must show inspectors their personnel files, Ofsted says

    Adi Bloom
    7th July 2017 at 12:19
    staff files, ofsted, inspection, sean harford, inspectors, school, records
    Inspectors have the power to request individual staff files

    Ofsted has warned schools that they need to show inspectors their records on individual staff members if requested, even if they do not want to.

    In a letter to inspectors, Sean Harford, Ofsted’s national director of education, said that the watchdog has received a number of challenges from schools that did not think inspectors had the power to look at individual staff files.

    Mr Harford wrote: “Inspectors have a general power to inspect any records kept by a school that are relevant to the inspection.”

    He said that there may be rare occasions when, as part of their examination of a school’s safeguarding record, inspectors ask to see information about individual members of staff.

    'Very sensitive material'

    Such information would be requested to complement the school’s single central record, and could include staff personnel files.

    “Our view is that inspectors do not need to spend much time on this,” Mr Harford added.

    Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT headteachers' union, acknowledges that Ofsted does have the power to request such information. But, he said, they also need to realise that personnel files often contain very sensitive material.

    “Lots of what goes into those files is done on the thinking that it’s between the school and the teacher,” he said. 

    “We don’t want those files created or edited with an eye to Ofsted. They need to use their powers very sparingly.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Exclusive: Ofsted's approach to lesson observation 'is from the dark ages'

    7th July 2017 at 05:30

    Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons

    13th March 2017 at 05:03

    Ofsted launches investigation into 'scandal' of schools gaming the system

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Ofsted chief: Trials show 'inspectors make consistent judgements'

    7th March 2017 at 09:33

    Most read

    1. 'Every child, in theory, can reach the expected standard in the Sats, a...
    2. Sats: Threshold scores revealed amid mixed reaction from heads
    3. Sats: 61 per cent of pupils reach expected standard in three Rs
    4. Markers unable to use exam board AQA's online system as GCSE deadlines loom
    5. WATCH: Teachers step into the spotlight in brilliant Year 11 leavers' vi...
    6. Sats: 'It's heartbreaking telling children who have worked their socks o...
    7. An open letter to my student peers: why you need to rethink languages
    8. International school jobs will look 'shinier' due to UK education cuts, ...
    9. Sats: 'It feels like an unpredictable blanket bog of accountability can ...
    10. Return to teaching scheme with 11.6% success rate 'held back by negativi...

    Breaking news

    grammar, semicolon, spag, sats, spelling punctuation and grammar, tests, year 6, key stage 2

    Teachers outraged as pupils marked down for correct answer in SPaG test

    7th July 2017 at 10:47
    checklist, prejudice, confirmation bias, brian apter, education psychologist, cardiff university, lesson observation, ofsted, school, inspection

    Exclusive: Ofsted's approach to lesson observation 'is from the dark ages'

    7th July 2017 at 05:30
    Infant school

    Exclusive: Sats reform could threaten future of infant schools

    7th July 2017 at 05:02
    Pay cap

    Exclusive: Primary teachers' average pay down by a 'shocking' £12.70-a-week, and that's without accounting for inflation

    7th July 2017 at 00:01
    eef, education endowment foundation, robin alexander, primary, debate, argue, grades, maths, english, science

    Talking in class boosts pupils' results

    7th July 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now