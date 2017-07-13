Schools that segregate girls from boys will face new inspections, Ofsted tells court

Schools that segregate boys from girls will face fresh inspections if Ofsted wins a test case over sex discrimination, the Court of Appeal has been told.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman is challenging a High Court ruling from November last year, which cleared Al-Hijrah, an Islamic mixed-sex faith school in Birmingham, of operating an unlawful policy of segregating the sexes from Year 5.

Three appeal judges reserved their judgment last night after a two-day hearing, and will hand down their decision at a later date.

Ofsted says that Al-Hijrah's policy of segregating boys from girls at all times and in all school activities amounts to direct sex discrimination, which leaves girls "unprepared for life in modern Britain".

Peter Oldham, QC, appearing for the school's interim executive board, asked the judges to dismiss the appeal.

Mr Oldham said that boys and girls at Al-Hijrah, which is maintained by Birmingham City Council, were "treated entirely equally while segregated," and that was lawful.

Breaching equality laws

He said that Ofsted had not claimed that separation was discrimination until 2016, and that its actions were "the antithesis of proper public decision-making."

Helen Mountfield, QC, appearing for Ofsted, offered an apology to the court for previous inspections.

Ms Mountfield said: "Ofsted recognises this was not picked up earlier, or at other schools. This is the first case where it has been picked up."

The QC told the judges that, if the appeal was allowed Ofsted, would re-inspect all mixed-sex schools with segregation policies which might be breaching equality laws.

She said that, in total, 677 maintained mixed-sex faith schools and 55 independent mixed-sex schools had been inspected.

"Ofsted has identified two which definitely segregate on grounds of gender and 16 which may do," she added.

