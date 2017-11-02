Schools 'should delay teaching long division to young children'

Delaying the teaching of formal methods of long division can help with young children’s understanding of maths, a new report from the Education Endowment Foundation says.

The report, Improving Mathematics in Key Stages Two and Three, also says there is little evidence that asking parents to help with homework improves pupils' maths attainment.

The report from the Education Endowment Foundation brings together existing research on how to improve maths teaching, and provides recommendations.

It advises that pupils need to have fluent recall of their times-tables; to understand that fractions are not just parts of a whole number but are numbers in themselves, and to be able to decide when to use a calculator.

There are eight broad recommendations:

Use assessment to build on pupils’ existing knowledge and understanding Use objects and visuals Teach pupils strategies for solving problems Enable pupils to understand the connections between different topics in maths Develop pupils’ independence and motivation Use tasks and resources to challenge and support pupils’ mathematics Use structured interventions to help pupils strugging with maths Support pupils to make a successful transition between primary and secondary school

Each recommendation is accompanied by examples, based on research.

The report says: “There is some evidence to suggest that delaying the teaching of formal methods in order to focus on developing pupils’ multiplicative reasoning is beneficial."

It adds that teachers should first build on pupils’ informal understanding then, after introducing formal methods, return to the earlier strategies and show pupils when and why they may be less effective.

The idea of creating a deep understanding of concepts is one of the aims of the maths mastery methods, now being promoted in English primary schools.

The report also addresses some common misconceptions that pupils may pick up, such as thinking that multiplication always results in a bigger number.

And it adds that getting parents involved may not always be helpful. While it is important for teachers, non-teaching staff and parents to encourage children to value maths, the report states – teachers should be cautious about asking parents to do things such as help with homework as “interventions designed to do this [engage parents directly] have often not been linked to increased attainment.”

The EEF points out that the recommendations do not provide a “one size fits all” solution – and that schools will need to carefully consider their own context.

This year, three-quarters of 10- and 11-year-old pupils reached the expected standard in maths at the end of primary school.

The report's authors, Prof Jeremy Hodgen, Dr Colin Foster and Dr Rachel Marks, advise against looking for a quick fix.

“Change takes time, and we recommend taking at least two terms to plan, develop and pilot strategies on a small scale before rolling out new practices across the school,” the report states.

Sir Kevan Collins, EEF chief executive, said: "The practical and evidence-based steps in our latest guidance report are based on the best research available.

"They’re designed to help schools navigate the wealth of information out there and give all their pupils – particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds – the skills they need to succeed."