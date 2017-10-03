Register
    Schools should try out 'QI boot camps', creator of TV quiz show says

    Eleanor Busby
    3rd October 2017 at 16:59
    schools should have qi boot camps says john lloyd
    Plans to launch 'QI boot camps' in schools are underway, the quiz show creator John Lloyd has said

    John Lloyd, creator of TV shows such as Blackadder and Not the Nine O’Clock News, says that fun facts from his show QI can be used as a "hook" in a lesson to ensure more pupils are engaged.   

    Mr Lloyd hopes to show that learning can be fun – as shown by the popularity of the BBC TV quiz show – by working with independent schools, such as Bedales in Hampshire, to run QI boot camps.

    The plan is to host a weekend boot camp for sixth formers at the independent school, to encourage them to take the QI approach – looking at large amounts of information and finding fascinating facts.

    Quiz show wisdom

    Speaking at the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference (HMC) in Belfast today, Mr Lloyd said: “If you get people interested they will ask questions and they will learn more things.

    “Once you have got into that QI way of thinking, you can deal with dull information faster than you can if you’re bored because you’re always looking for this interesting thing.”

    Mr Lloyd hopes it will eventually be rolled out to the state sector to reach pupils who are “hopelessly disengaged” and who don’t like the idea of school.

    The acclaimed TV producer said: “I believe that interestingness is the solution to everything, without exception. When you’re interested, all sorts of things happen. You become much less judgmental, you are much more open to other people.

    “If you get up every day and you are looking forward to it, you don’t need to get blottoed and shoot up or anything like that."

    'A wonderful trick'

    Mr Lloyd also thinks QI facts could be used by more teachers when preparing for a class. Anecdotally he has heard of teachers using QI fact books to generate classroom interest.

    He said: “It’s a wonderful trick for a teacher to say 'Hey kids, here is this extraordinary thing I found out last night'. And they say 'what' and you say 'I’ll tell you exactly why' – and then they can reel off the background detail.

    “Keeping discipline and order in classrooms is hard, but it is much easier if the kids are interested. This is a short way of getting kids to look out of the window less.”

    He added that he didn’t want to change the national curriculum, but schools could hold a QI lesson on a Friday afternoon. 

    "One of the question people say is, 'Well it’s alright for you and Stephen Fry to have fun doing this, but what about the national curriculum? How are you going to go on teaching that?' The truth is that it is a different way of looking at the same information. The more stuff you research, the more you see the connections more clearly," he said.

    "The plan is to do a pilot scheme at Bedales – and some other schools – to create a kind of taskforce, or a trainee group, or a club to set out what we do at the company. If that starts to work then we plan to roll it out to the public sector."

