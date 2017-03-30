Register
    'Teens' science understanding could be improved with juggling and origami'

    Henry Hepburn
    31st March 2017 at 00:04
    Research finds that breaks from learning, filled with unrelated activities, could help comprehension of biology, chemistry and physics

    Teenagers can get their heads around science by forgetting about it for up to a day and doing something completely different – including origami or juggling – findings from a schools-based project suggest.

    The project was based on evidence from neuroscience and psychology that suggests information is more easily learned and recalled when repeated multiple times and separated by periods of unrelated activity.

    Some 2,000 pupils in 15 schools took part in a study in which teachers were trained to give short, intensive biology, chemistry and physics lessons to Year 9 and 10 pupils (ages 13-15). The 12-minute sessions were repeated twice and broken up with “spaces”, where the pupils did something completely different – juggling in most schools, but also origami and basketball.

    A study of the Smart spaces programme, developed by the Hallam Teaching School Alliance and run by Notre Dame High School, was published by the Education Endowment Foundation today.

    The study tested three different versions of the programme, where the same content was delivered with spaces of 10 minutes, 24 hours or a combination of both. Evaluators from the Centre for Evidence and Social Innovation at Queen’s University Belfast reported that the programme was successfully integrated into school timetables.

    Teachers found the “spaced” lessons easy to deliver and pupils appeared to respond well. The researchers found some preliminary evidence that the most promising version of the programme uses both short 10 minute and longer 24-hour spaces.

    The project was funded through a joint initiative by the EEF and the Wellcome Trust to develop classroom interventions based on neuroscientific research.

    The EEF will now look to fund a randomised controlled trial to find out whether the programme has an impact on GCSE science grades.

    Findings from two more pilot projects are also published today. In the first, 192 teachers in 32 schools posted questions as part of a pilot of Evidence for the Frontline, an online service to help bridge the divide between education research and classroom practice.

    Teachers posed 249 questions to leading academics, with common topics including pupil behaviour and engagement and the development of independent thinking.

    Evaluators from the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) found that most teachers who took part said it increased their enthusiasm for using research evidence, but more work was needed to speed up responses from academics.

    The third evaluation examined a pilot where teachers filmed and reviewed their lessons. Some 12 primary schools used a technology package from IRIS Connect, which worked on the project with the Whole Education organisation.

    University of Birmingham researchers found that almost every teacher believed the intervention was a good use of their time and had improved their teaching.

    Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “These three programmes are all fascinating examples of the innovation going on in English schools right now.”

