Scottish education research unit budget cut by 40%

The government has come under fire after Tes Scotland revealed that the unit responsible for educational research and analysis has had its funding cut by 40 per cent over seven years.

In 2008-09, the Education Analytical Services (EAS) budget was £4.4 million. This increased to a peak of £4.5 million in 2010-11 but has fallen to £2.7 million in 2017-18.

The drop comes amid calls for teachers to make better use of research.

Just months ago, the Scottish government published its education research strategy, designed to Scotland “a more robust evidence base upon which to make decisions”.

The strategy was a response to the 2015 Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) report Improving Schools in Scotland, which criticised the lack of “any large-scale research or evaluation projects by either the universities or independent agencies” and called for “more active partnerships with the research community”.

The strategy has been welcomed by academics but it has also come in for criticism because the government failed to reveal how much funding would be made available to realise its goals

The convener of the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s education committee, Keir Bloomer, described the figures uncovered by Tes Scotland as “very disturbing”. He called for the government “to reassure the education community that it is serious about its strategy…by being transparent about the level of funding that will be committed to it”.

Mr Bloomer said: “It is very disturbing to learn that spending has actually fallen and is now only 60 per cent of the level seven years ago.”

Survey funding halved

The figures also reveal that the funding for the high-profile longitudinal survey Growing Up in Scotland – which is included in the EAS budget – has been more than halved from £1.3 million in 2010-11 to £555,000 this year. Tes Scotland understands that this drop is largely due to a planned reduction in the frequency of surveys.

However, it has now emerged that funding for the survey – which has been running for over a decade – is expected to fall further because of a government decision to stop recording data for children born in 2010-11 – the last cohort

The Scottish government said the EAS budget did not represent the full range of its investment in research and data.

A spokesperson did not provide the overall amount of education research funding, but pointed to work taking place as part of the Scottish Attainment Challenge, which was launched in 2015. This includes £250,000 on developing a Scottish version of the Education Endowment Foundation’s Teaching and Learning Toolkit, which highlights the most effective interventions for raising attainment.

The spokesperson also highlighted the “significant investment” in the new national standardised assessments due to run for the first time in the coming school year. However, Conservative education spokeswoman Liz Smith said that Tes Scotland’s figures fitted with the findings of the 2015 OECD report and the “constant” concerns expressed by academics since then.

Labour education spokesman Iain Gray, meanwhile, accused the government of being “all talk when it comes to education”.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said the government was “firmly committed” to drawing on “a range of evidence” to inform policy decisions

She added: “In line with the OECD’s recommendation, we are taking further action to better understand what is working in our schools and what isn’t – including the new research strategy for education we launched in April.”

This is an edited version of an article in the 4 August edition of Tes Scotland. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Tes Scotland magazine is available at all good newsagents.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook